Tips for CAO applicants as Change of Mind deadline approaches

We are now in the last week of June, when the Leaving Cert should have been wrapping up.

Despite all the unexpected changes that the class of 2020 faced, there is one certainty: the CAO Change of Mind deadline is on July 1, and the advice is the same as in any other year.

It is particularly important that every applicant takes one final look at their course choices before the opportunity to change their lists is gone forever. July 1 (5.15pm) is the final deadline for applicants to make any changes to their CAO preference lists.

Applicants are free to add or remove courses for which they would like to be considered. They may also change their order of preference, moving courses to higher or lower positions on both their Level 8 and Level 7/6 lists.

Whatever is listed on the CAO form at the end of the Change of Mind period, will be an applicant’s final choice and the CAO will make offers based on this choice in August.

Applicants may log in and out as many times as they wish before this deadline and make as many changes as they wish. However, all changes should be well considered and many colleges will hold virtual open days/online Q&A sessions in the coming days to assist applicants in their decision-making (see below).

Final CAO choices should still contain an applicant’s ‘dream’ course at the top of the preference list, even if they feel they are unlikely to achieve the minimum points necessary to gain entry.

The first couple of slots should be reserved for the courses an applicant wants more than any other. The middle section of the list may be used for courses that are more realistic but will assist an applicant in reaching career goals. Finally, applicants should also include ‘banker’ courses, i.e. those courses that they know they will gain access to even if they don’t achieve their target points.

In finalising their CAO choices, applicants should review all the courses currently listed on their form and ensure they will still be happy if they received an offer for any of them. This will be more important this year as it will be more difficult than ever to predict Leaving Cert results and points.

It is also essential to review the CAO alert lists to see if any of the courses listed have been cancelled. Such courses can be removed from the list to make spaces for others. Additionally, applicants should review the alert lists for courses that are not in the CAO Handbook but that may have been added by colleges since they last considered their choices.

Finally, applicants should ensure that they use up as many places on their CAO preference lists as possible. They should be careful to complete the form based only on the courses for which they would like to be considered and not how they believe they will fare in the calculated grades process or what they think the points may be.

Virtual open days/online Q&A sessions/info events

Today

UL - Virtual Open Day Business & Arts, Humanities and Social Studies

TU Dublin - Undergrad Live

IT Sligo - Virtual Open Day

Athlone IT - Computer and Software Engineering Instagram Live

IADT - Business and Humanities Information Session

UCC - Business Law and Change of Mind Live Q&A

WIT - Law Live Q&A

Careersportal - Tourism and Hospitality Instagram Q&A

BIMM - Meet your Tutors Q&A

June 25

UL -Virtual Open Day Science and Engineering

TU Dublin - Undergrad Live

AIT - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure Live Q&A

UCD - Centre for Distance Learning: Diploma Bachelor Business Studies Online Information Session

UCD - Access all areas

UCC - Medicine & Health CAO Change of Mind Virtual Open Day

Carlow College- Live Q&A

AHEAD and TCD - Webinar for incoming first years with disabilities

BIMM - The Music Business what's next Live Q&A

Mary Immaculate College - Bachelor of Arts Instagram Q&A

LIT - Student Q&A Instagram

June 26

AIT - Physical Activity and Health Science Instagram Live

DkIT- CAO Change of Mind Instagram Live Q&A

GMIT - Live Q&A

LyIT - CAO Change of Mind Live Chat

Griffith College - Online Open Evening

Lyit - Facebook Live Information Event

June 27

Maynooth University - Virtual Open Day

June 29

UL - Live CAO Q&A

IT Carlow - Virtual Open Day

BIMM - How to build up your network when you arrive at BIMM Q&A

June 30

UL - Live CAO Q&A

UCD - Access at home: Sanctuary Programme Information Session

Mary Immaculate College - Bachelor of Education Instagram Live

July 1

St Nicholas Montessori - Bridging Programme Application Deadline

UL - Live CAO Q&A

UCAT - Registration Opens

TCD - Trinity Student Stories and Q&A

BIMM - Home Recording for Musicians Live Q&A

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin