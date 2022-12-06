Thousands of pupils at risk of losing free school meals due to rising costs

Thousands of children are at risk of losing their free school meals because of rising costs.

Some suppliers are withdrawing from the scheme, or are not coming forward for contracts, which is blamed on rates that haven’t been updated for over a decade.

The programme was expanded this year to include more schools and also to extend a hot meal option to more pupils, but the cost of living is now threatening it.

A major review of the scheme has been underway and a report is due soon - which may recommend an increase in the allowance - but in the meantime suppliers are abandoning it.

Among those who have already lost out are pupils in three schools in Co Galway where the service was withdrawn in September. After pleadings from principals, it has now been restored partially - without a hot meal.

The country’s 16 education and training boards organised an event in Dublin today to tell TDs and Senators that the scheme was “unworkable” and called for an urgent review of allowances.

The ETBs represents 277 primary and post primary schools across the country, about 125 are in the Department of Education’s Deis programme for disadvantaged communities – making them part of the school meal scheme.

At today’s event, ETBs shared the difficulties they are how having in holding on to suppliers and in attracting suppliers with, in some cases, no response to a tender process..

Overall, the programme is designed to cater for 260,000 children in 1,600 schools and other organisations, and aims to provide regular nutritious food to ensure children from disadvantage backgrounds can take full advantage of the education being provided to them.

There are a range of options, including breakfast, such as a cereal or bread and fruit or milk/yoghurt, for which suppliers are paid 60c per child, lunch (€1.40), dinner (€1.90). More than 500 schools may also offer a hot meal that has to meet certain nutritional standards, for which suppliers are paid €2.90.

Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) chief executive Paddy Lavelle said that “a substantial meal in the middle of the day is so important, not just for a child’s nutrition but for their mental and physical wellbeing as well.”

He said many ETB schools running the school meals scheme have reported better attendance rates and a reduction in the number of students arriving late.

“For some children, this may be the only hot meal they get in a day – so it is vital that we do everything we can to ensure that this scheme stays viable..

“There has been no review of the maximum rate of payment under this scheme in over decade, and we are calling on the government for an urgent review of this.

“With rising costs across everything from fuel to food – it is not possible for suppliers to provide meals to schools at the current rates.

“This is causing issues with tendering – as suppliers are no longer applying for school meal tenders, and the suppliers in place are withdrawing from the scheme to mitigate their losses.

“ Funding needs to be adjusted in line with the significant cost increases and rising inflation, so that the scheme can continue to run, ” he said

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has acknowledged that suppliers are pulling out and were citing costs as an issue and she told the Dáil last week that she was happy to examine rates.

But Ms Humphreys said she would have to await the outcome of the evaluation of the programme.

The ETBs also raised concerns about to the allowances provided to further education and training learner, which have not been reviewed since about 2002, which they say are acting as a barrier to participation in education.

Mr Lavell said they had heard reports from ETBs nationwide that the cost of fuel, in particular, was impacting on learners’ ability to travel to classes, many of which were in centres in rural locations where public transport is not always an option.

“Students are having to take on additional jobs to meet their growing expenses, or in many cases have been forced to drop out of their course. The current allowances are an inadequate contribution to recognising the actual day to day costs of rent, bills, and travel and living expenses.”