‘This stops now’ – Simon Harris promises ‘revolutionary’ new training courses will stem exodus of young nurses to UK

“Revolutionary” new Education Training Board (ETB) courses will help stem the exodus of trainee nurses leaving Ireland on “Ryanair flights” to work in other countries, Minister Simon Harris has said.

The Higher Education Minister said he was very excited about the potential of such new ETB courses, which are being rolled out nationwide, as they will play a crucial role in helping tackle the recruitment and retention problems experienced in Irish hospitals, clinics and healthcare operations.

Speaking at the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) conference in Cork, Mr Harris said such courses will help provide an alternative access route to nursing and other professions outside of the CAO system for candidates showing a determination and aptitude for such work.

The aim is to increase the supply of motivated and skilled nurses.

Mr Harris said the country must staunch the annual loss of skilled workers to overseas economies to the detriment of Ireland.

"This stops now. These new programmes will help stem that tide and ensure we train our workforce and keep them here.

"In relation to nursing specifically, this will allow a person to study a nursing programme for the first year in an ETB and then will allow them to complete that degree in a university," he said.

A total of 14 such "proof of concept" courses are being rolled out from July - but Mr Harris said he was hopeful that dozens more would be available nationwide from all universities from late 2024.

However, in a stark warning to the minister, TUI President Liz Farrell warned that teachers now wanted action and not promises.

She said teachers wanted to see funding, recruitment and delivery not just grandiose promises and fairy tales.

"When you became the minister there was an air of genuine hope and expectation that finally, we had our knight in shining armour - a person at the helm who would champion the worthy and important cause of further education," she said.

"Unfortunately, Minister (Harris) despite the good intentions and promises, the tweets and the tik toks much work remains to be done. Many of the promises remain unfulfilled and those working in the sector still feel that they have been left behind, professionally disrespected, struggling to do what is right for all those who need their help.

"Funding must do justice to the sector - it must do justice to our professional practitioners and must do justice to our students."

Minister Harris said the Government was conscious of the future funding needs of the education sector and its importance to the national economy.

However, he warned that while Irish universities require enhanced funding to better compete with international rivals, reform and change will be crucial to their future success.

"Yes, there is a requirement for significant further investment for universities," Mr Harris said.

"But there is also a requirement for reform. There is a requirement to change the way our third level system works.

"More and more of the university students are older than a school leaver, more likely to be in part-time or full-time employment and perhaps needs to access education in a part-time way.

"Yes, we do need to invest more in our universities but equally they need to work with us in terms of ensuring the future of the education system in Ireland particularly at third level, is more flexible and is more agile."

Mr Harris said Irish universities will this year see a long-awaited fall in the teacher-student ratio.

He also pointed out that core university funding will increase by €40m this year.

Meanwhile, the minister promised new Education Training Board (ETB) courses will "guarantee access” to a degree programme “that starts in further education and concludes in higher education”.

"One of the areas I am most excited about is the area of nursing. As part of this model, students will do one year in their ETB in Letterkenny, Castlebar or Sligo and transition to the nearest Atlantic Technology University (ATU) campus for four years," he said.

"This has the potential to be revolutionary for our country and health service.

"Every year, students in further education get the highest marks in their PLC course in nursing and take the next Ryanair flight to help build the workforce of the NHS (in the UK).

"Now, more than ever, it is important for us to take a more holistic view of the higher and further education sector and work towards the development of a more unified tertiary education system. Work is underway in my Department to deliver exactly this.

"The National Tertiary Office will lead on the development of these joint programmes but these will be rolled out from September. This is just the beginning though. We have much more we want and need to do.”

He said that while the future funding needs of the Irish education sector were obvious, the Government was taking steps to tackle the issues.

"This level of funding means we are now investing 25pc more for every new student in the higher education system - €8,245 compared to the average of €6,500 provided in previous years."

"Funding the Future promises that an identified funding gap of €307m will be closed by the Government, in addition to the extra demographic funding I have just spoken about.

"We all know that further and higher education is of crucial importance in helping advance the Government’s wider economic, social and environmental agendas.

"There is a need for investment in the sector - I couldn’t agree more and I am happy to say that some of that additional money is already flowing into the sector."

Mr Harris said there was an extra €513m in funding for high education and research in 2023 compared to 2022.

"This is a 14pc increase and brings funding for the sector to over €4bn. In addition, I secured additional money for capital investment with €270m available in 2023. That is out of an overall National Development Plan which provides for Exchequer investment of nearly €2.9 billion in further and higher education infrastructure, research and innovation over the five-year period 2021–2025.

"The vast bulk of this money is being used to increase staffing levels and strengthen the student experience in our traditional universities and provide for additional structural management, research and support staffing posts in the Technological Universities.

"Let me be clear, this year for the first time in a long time, we will see a reduction in the staff to student ratio. And let me also emphasise that I have made ending precarious employment a key condition of additional investment."

He also said staffing concerns were being addressed with a further 1,150 posts being provided - bringing the ceiling to 22,000 across the sector.

Further, he said the department had reached an agreement with the Department of Public Expenditure to change and improve the working conditions of adult tutors who played a critical role in providing access to further education.

Mr Harris said the Government wanted to continue to improve access to further education for people with disabilities.

"One of the issues that needs significant improvements is the area of persons with a disability. We have made incredible strides in primary and secondary education. But there is a real cliff edge when it comes to accessing supports in third level.

"Under the National Access Plan, we have made really important changes and improvements especially for people with an intellectual disability. But we have to do more."

He said supports were now being extended for people with disabilities across the further education sector.

"This is absolutely essential to ensuring we have an education system that delivers for all. The Fund for Students with Disabilities will be extended to all students with disabilities in 2024.

"This will mean all learners – apprentices, trainees, adults engaging in literacy courses – will benefit from the fund.

"In addition, every ETB will be set a minimum percentage of their budget to deploy on consistent learner support across FET and have centralised learner support services.

"Education can be rigid. People with disabilities often miss out on learning and employment opportunities – not because they lack any ability but because the system doesn’t give them the tools they need."

He said that while the Government cannot achieve all the necessary changes overnight, delay in working towards change cannot be allowed.