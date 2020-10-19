'This situation is simply untenable' - teacher unions pile on pressure for safety measures to be increased in schools

Teacher unions are piling on pressure for safety measures to be stepped up if schools are to re-open after the mid-term break.

An urgent review of the policy on the wearing of face coverings by pupils and staff in primary schools is among the demands of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

Unions are concerned about the rise in community infection rates rise and an increase in number of positive tests in schools .

Covid safety issues are dominating a routine meeting today between second-level teacher unions and Department of Education officials.

Under current rules, primary pupils do not wear face coverings while teachers and other staffs are recommended to wear one when a physical distance of 2 metres from other staff or children cannot be maintained.

The INTO has also criticised current contact tracing and testing as inadequate and says the face coverings review is one of five essential requirements for schools to operate safely.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said there had been significant changes to the public health landscape and the union was growing increasingly concerned that precautions for teachers were inadequate.

“We are alarmed at comments made by Dr Henry of Nphet, who said it appears widespread community transmission is a threat to schools.”

INTO demands includes:

publication of the number of school staff who have tested positive and publication of the medical evidence supporting the continuation of attendance in schools of staff who are pregnant or are in the high-risk category of health;

clear explanation of the difference between a close contact and casual contact in a school , direct consultation with, and testing with 24 hours/restricted movement , for all staff associated with the class in which a confirmed case is based

where Level 4 restrictions apply, an immediate ban of extra-curricular activities, the restriction of congregating at school grounds to a max of 15 mask-wearing adults, strict no visitors policy and funding to ensure that teachers and pupils can engage with remote learning

an immediate public health review on the status of primary and special schools, and an immediate meeting of to explore what this means for schools

Mr Boyle said the desire of teachers to keep schools open must be met with a firm commitment to keep schools safe.

He said many teachers had underlying health conditions or family members whose health was at risk from Covid-19.

“The threat associated with rising levels of infection in communities is leading to apprehension and anxiety among school staff nationwide, especially in counties where level 4 restrictions already apply.

Mr Boyle said the INTO had engaged constructively with government on the development of the roadmap for the safe reopening of schools, which was underpinned by expert Irish public health advice three months ago.

“The level of infection in Ireland at that time was significantly lower than at present. As has been our default position, all decisions related to schools must be led by public health advice.

“Despite our best efforts, government have failed to deliver a fit for purpose, fast-tracked, sector-specific testing and tracing system in the seven weeks since schools reopened. This has resulted in principal teachers regularly having to initiate out of hours contact with families and staff members when they have been notified of positive tests.

“This situation is simply untenable. If our primary and special schools are to fully reopen after mid-term break and operate safely next month, government must ensure that the necessary protective measures and protocols are put in place within the next fortnight.”

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has also called for safety re-assessment and, ahead of today’s meeting, union general secretary Michael Gillespie said they had been “frustrated by our efforts to have our concerns addressed.”

He said they had already sought detailed clarification on why it could be safe for schools to remain open at Level 5 if the rest of society was effectively locked down.

Mr Gillespie said teachers also had concerns about the definition of ‘close contacts’ in schools, which added to stress and uncertainty.

“In addition, delays in both testing and delays in receiving test results are making the day-to-day running of schools extremely difficult due to teacher shortages and the lack of substitute teachers in the system.”

Meanwhile, the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) is currently balloting members on potential industrial action –if they are not satisfied with the level of protection offered in schools after the mid-term break.

Online Editors