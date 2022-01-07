Third level colleges to re-open as planned from Monday, Minister confirms

Third-level college will re-open as planed in coming weeks, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has confirmed.

Some colleges will open on schedule on Monday, while others are due to return in subsequent weeks, in line with their own arrangements .

Apprentices are already on site in the technological sector continuing their training.

Mr Harris confirmed arrangements after a meeting today student, staff and management representatives.

Read More

Some colleges have announced that in-person semester one exams due to be held this month are going online or are being deferred.

However Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is going ahead with in-person exams planned for next week.

TCD students’ union called for the exams to go online, but a spokesperson said that they had introduced additional mitigations to ensure social distancing.

“ There has been no update regarding any change in guidelines for third level institutions, and consequently we have decided to proceed as planned. Our plans are broadly in line with those of other organisations in our sector.”

January exams are not an issue for all higher education students, as many will have done their semester one assessments before Christmas.

Mr Harris also confirmed that this officials were working with the Health Service Executive (HSE) to roll out Vaccination Week again this semester to ensure students could access their boosters.

Last month, colleges were provided with €9m to purchase antigen tests for staff and students to provide an extra layer of protection.

“This will continue to be rolled out over the coming weeks and months,” Mr Harris said.