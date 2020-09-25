Third-level colleges nationwide placed under tight public health restrictions with minimal attendance on campus

All third-level colleges are being placed under tighter public health restrictions because of the rise in Covid-19.

Higher education institutions in Dublin are already operating stricter rules and now the same will apply to colleges across the country.

Minimal attendance on campus, more extensive wearing of masks for whose who are on site and suspension of social and club activities are among the measures.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced the enhanced protection arrangements today and said they were in line with public health advice .

All colleges are due back by next week and there are clear concerns that it could trigger a spate infections.

Students have already been advised that their timetables for this term would be a mix on online and on campus, but for the next few weeks, at least, the new restrictions will put even tighter limits on campus activity.

According to the Irish Universities Association (IUA), the focus of the next two to three weeks will be on limiting the cross country movement of students and avoiding congregation of large groups on campus.

The IUA said:

*Universities will use discretion when deciding between onsite and remote for the scheduling of particular activities where remote delivery is feasible during this period.

*On-campus provision will be minimised with priority given to teaching and learning that can only take place on-site.This will include small group teaching and research in laboratories, practical tuition and workshops.

*Limited planned on-site attendance for other priority student cohorts. This may include small tutorials and elements of first-year orientation / induction which cannot be undertaken on line, so long as these are conducted on a staggered basis to avoid congregation or large on-site attendances.

*University libraries will remain open with strict social distancing protocols and entry registration.

*All research activities will continue as normal.

*Social / club activities on-campus will be suspended until further notice.

*Enhancement of protection measures such as more extensive wearing of face masks in certain settings.

Announcing the measures, Mr Harris said “the next two to three weeks represent a critical juncture.”

He said while the higher education sector had put in place robust plans and protective measures, “at the request of the Department of Health, it has been agreed to intensify protective measures across the higher level institutions to ensure safe continuation or beginning of the academic term”.

“This will mean more learning will take place online and on-site activity will be minimised over the coming weeks. This is disappointing, I know, but absolutely necessary if we are to stop the spread of this virus.

“We are also asking students to minimise travel and to minimise the number of social contacts on and off campus. We must do everything possible over the next few weeks to stop its spread and give students the best chance of resuming on site activity.”

Individual universities will communicate revised plans to students and staff. It is anticipated that these additional measures will be reviewed after an initial period in view of evolving public health advice.

In the UK, the return to university has seen widespread outbreaks of Covid infection

Online Editors