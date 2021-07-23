Woodie's Heroes ambassadors six-year-old twins Éire and Quinn Brady with their parents, Maria and Keith Brady, and their two brothers, Bradley (11) and Jake (3). Photo: Robbie Reynolds

SIX-YEAR-OLD twins Eíre and Quinn Brady can’t wait to join their big brother when they attend their first day of school with him this autumn.

But for the twins, who have Down syndrome, the big day wouldn't have been possible without the vital support of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), according to their mother Maria Brady (45).

The pair were due to start junior infants at Holy Rosary Primary school in Tallaght last year. But their mother said she didn’t feel they were quite ready to join the mainstream school.

Fast forward a year and they are now champing at the bit to join their brother Bradley (11).

Ms Brady credits DSI for the support the charity has given their family in not only preparing the girls for mainstream school but for preparing the school for its first pupils with Down syndrome.

They attended DSI’s early-intervention services in their local centre at Cheeverstown from the age of one and she believes they are now ready to take the next step thanks to its national Early Year Education Programme.

The programme offers training and supports to teachers, special needs assistants (SNAs) and other school staff to ensure a smooth and inclusive transition from pre-school to primary school for 400 other children with Down syndrome.

Maria and her husband Keith said that as parents of children with additional needs there is always “that extra worry” .

So they approached DSI for help and support and are delighted with not only the support received from the charity, but the school’s enthusiasm in working with the Early Year Education Programme over the summer.

"I think primary schools would be apprehensive without DSI. But they have been amazing, and I rang the school to applaud them for doing the course,” she added.

The girls, meanwhile, have already had a mini orientation session at the school and have met their teachers so they will know what to expect when they start school on August 31.

"They were walking around like they owned the place,” she said, noting how they got very excited about their first day of school while window-shopping for new school uniforms recently.

The twins will also feature in a video and poster campaign as ambassadors for the ‘Woodie’s Heroes’ campaign.

The annual fundraising initiative by the Irish hardware chain runs until Sunday, August 1.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, organisers are hopeful this year’s campaign will be the most successful yet.

It aims to raise €500,000 to support children’s charities including Down Syndrome Ireland, Barnardos, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland and ISPCC Childline.

As part of the fundraising effort, two teams of ‘Woodie’s Heroes’ cyclists will undertake a 2,000km cycle around the country over six days in August in which they will visit all 35 Woodie’s stores and collect their fundraising cheques for the charities.

Woodie’s customers can also make donations at the till during the campaign or log onto www.woodies.ie to make an online donation. Donors can also make a text donation to the charities directly.