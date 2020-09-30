'They made a bigger mess of it than the UK' - students who missed out on college courses react to calculated grades errors

A student who missed out on her course of choice after her Leaving Cert results were downgraded said it feels she’s “in a raffle and waiting to see who won” after it emerged there were errors with the controversial calculated grades system.

Aimee Craven (18) was marked down in four of her subjects and received 44 points less than her teachers at the Institute of Education awarded.

Her first choice was commerce at University College Dublin and she is instead studying economics, politics and law at Dublin City University.

“I’m trying to be hopeful about getting my marks upgraded after hearing the news but I’m also not naive enough to believe I will after the year we’ve had,” she told Independent.ie.

“A lot of people were upset with their grades so it’s hard to know who was affected by the errors and who wasn’t, or who will end up being able to now get into the course they wanted.”

Read More

Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed 6,500 students received a grade lower than they ought to have received.

The Institute, one of the largest grind schools in the country, had 800 students doing the Leaving Cert this year.

It found that 96pc of students were downgraded by the Department of Education in at least one subject.

Ms Craven, from Castleknock, Dublin, said the attitude towards private school students after the results came out was “extremely dismissive”.

“Some of our parents have taken out loans and sacrificed a lot for us to go to these schools. I don’t come from a privileged background and it wasn’t a case of them just throwing money away for me to go there. They sacrificed a lot,” she said.

The young student appealed her results and is still awaiting a response.

“All I got back was a confirmation email. What people don’t know about the appeals process is we could get further downgraded.”

The appeals process did not relate to the marks awarded by teachers and only looked at any technical errors which may have arisen in transferring data from schools to the Department of Education.

“The only other option they were giving us was to resit the exams or go to the High Court. It’s frustrating to be made feel like we had something to prove, only for the department to now admit there was a mistake.

“Calculated grades were supposed to be a solution that stopped all the stress in this rollercoaster of a year and it was probably more stressful than if we had just sat the exams.”

Tatum Williams (19) is another student who have lodged an appeal with the Department of Education after she was marked down in four of her subjects.

She missed out on her first CAO choice by two points after her results were downgraded from 509 to 473.

“It’s really frustrating as most of us have already started college and are in courses that weren’t our first choice,” she said.

All four of her H2s were taken down to a H3.

Ms Williams was offered a place studying general nursing at University College Cork, but her first choice was the University of Limerick.

“The government made the big spiel about not doing the same as England and making everything fair, but they ended up doing the exact opposite and making a bigger mess of it.”

Online Editors