‘They are overwhelmingly taxpayers’ – Fine Gael TD wants free books scheme extended to fee-paying schools

A FINE Gael TD has called for the free schoolbooks scheme announced in the Budget last month to be extended to all fee-paying primary schools.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, a TD for Dún Laoghaire, said that parents of children who attend fee-paying private primary schools were going to get a “nasty surprise” when they discovered that the landmark scheme does not include them.

As part of the Budget announcement last month, the Government said it would provide free schoolbooks to all primary school children for the first time from next September as part of a €47 million plan.

In response to a parliamentary question from Ms Carroll-MacNeill, Education Minister Norma Foley said this week that the scheme would be available to all recognised primary schools in the free education sector.

“There is no funding for any educational establishments outside of this category,” Ms Foley’s response states.

Ms Carroll MacNeill raised the issue with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Oireachtas Gender Equality Committee on Wednesday.

“I think everybody was hoping for it,” she told Mr Martin. “I think there are people in your own constituency who might like it as well.”

In a brief response, Mr Martin said that he “got” the point the Coalition TD was making but gave no firm commitment to expand the scheme.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Carroll MacNeill questioned the rationale for the decision to exclude fee-paying primary schools and queried what additional efficiencies would be got from not including them in the scheme.

“This is going to be a nasty September surprise for those parents who assumed they were included in this budget measure. They are overwhelmingly taxpayers, the same as everyone else and there’s no reason to exclude them.”