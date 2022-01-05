'There will be outbreaks in schools and childcare settings' - schools to reopen but online classes not ruled out

The reopening of schools will go ahead as planned tomorrow.

Public health chiefs assured education unions and school management bodies yesterday there was no public health reason for a delay.

While schools are returning, staffing challenges may mean some classes will have to revert to online teaching from time to time.

Before yesterday’s meeting, which was attended by Education Minister Norma Foley, unions had expressed concern about the high level of Covid infection and the impact on staffing levels.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) had called for a delayed and staggered reopening.

Public health experts said the mitigation measures in place in schools were effective and appropriate, and there was no public health rationale not to reopen tomorrow.

The successful roll-out of the booster vaccination campaign for adults and the opening of the vaccine programme for five to 11-year-olds was also noted.

Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle said they were told school inspectors would be made available.

They will help schools who cannot access substitution cover to make decisions regarding how best to give priority to children with additional needs and younger classes.

He said some classes may have to return to remote learning from time to time.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie said they were awaiting further details on what schools should do if a large number of teachers are absent.

He said principals need guidelines and there will be a meeting on such operational matters today.

Mr Gillespie said teachers who had a positive antigen test, and then had to wait for a PCR test to confirm it, were confused about the date from which they should be counting 10 days’ isolation.

Yesterday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was “inevitable” children would contract Covid-19 from household contacts in the weeks ahead.

Dr Holohan said there would be outbreaks in schools and childcare settings as a result.

“We saw a significant reduction in incidence of Covid-19 in primary school-going children through December,” Dr ­Holohan said.

“However, given the very high and rising incidence of Covid-19 across all age groups in the community, it is inevitable that children will pick up this infection from household contacts in the days and weeks ahead.

“We also know, as a result, that there will be cases and outbreaks in schools and childcare settings.”

Mr Boyle said an agreement had been reached to provide teachers with medical-grade face masks, while the vaccination advisory body, Niac, is being asked to ensure that all teachers receive their booster jab as soon as possible.

On the issue of classroom air quality, Mr Boyle said many schools were reporting difficulties in procuring HEPA filter devices locally and called for department intervention.