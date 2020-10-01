Minister Foley has said that the need for 1,000 more places is just a “guestimate” at this stage.

Education Minister Norma Foley has said that “there may well be a number of students who have to defer” college places until next year, due to the department's error with Leaving Certificate results.

Minister Norma Foley is at the centre of new controversy after it emerged two computer coding errors left about 6,500 Leaving Cert 2020 students with at least one lower grade than they should have been awarded.

It could cost about €10m to fund the extra places and it also leaves the Government dealing with the political fall-out from another debacle.

However, this morning Minister Foley said that the need for 1,000 more places is just a “guestimate” at this stage.

“That's just an estimate or a guestimate at this stage,” she said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Read More

“What I will say is there is an absolute commitment from Minister Harris and my own department to work hand in hand to do all that we possibly can to ensure that all students who are to get an upgraded offer will receive that offer and the maximum number of them to be able to follow it up in this academic year.

“There may well be a number of students who have to defer but it is very early to make that call now.

“In terms of the number of places I think it is important to remember that in appeals last year there were 17,000 appeals, 3,000 upgrades and 600 higher preference offers were made and all of those higher preference offers were made within that academic year, bar three.

“I would be very hopeful that we would achieve a similar level of success next year.”

Ms Foley is set to make a statement in the Dáil today.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said the Government "will move mountains" to accommodate students who receive a new offer of a college place as a result of a Leaving Cert upgrade.

Sinn Fein spokesperson for Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that it is unacceptable to make students wait 12 months for a place they were originally entitled to.

“What are they expected to do over the next year?” he asked.

“There is little work for people out of school, they may not have received an offer, they may be looking at a third offer or they may be in a different city to the course that they have been offered.

“I do not think it’s acceptable and I don’t think we can expect people to spend a year in purgatory waiting for the third level places.”

Online Editors