'There is no ‘no risk’ option’ - Taoiseach on September reopening for schools

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that there is no “no risk option” when it comes to reopening schools in September.

The Fine Gael leader added on Newstalk’s Breakfast this morning that if the virus remains under control and “all things remain equal”, schools will reopen in September.

“There is the risk of the virus coming back again and spreading again,” he said.

“It’s not intended that schools will open until September but we are looking at how we’re going to do that now and it does require a bit of planning.

“There’s never going to be 100pc no risk unfortunately.

“There’s no no risk option but we have to look at all the ways we can minimise risk,” he added.

Read More

Mr Varadkar added that childcare centres will reopen in June for children with disabilities who may be regressing at home.

“Another area that a lot of work is going it to now is childcare, to start opening childcare centres at the end of June, not for all kids but in phases.

“One particular area which we would really like to do something on is children with special needs,” he said.

He added that he “of course” worries about the Irish government being too conservative in the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“We’re very conscious of this issue of secondary deaths and that people don’t die with or of Covid but die as a consequence of some of the decisions that we have to take to get Covid under control.

“The longer this goes on the more severe the impact is on the economy,” he said.

The taoiseach added that he hasn’t experienced much difficulty sleeping amid the stress of leading the country through a pandemic.

“I’ve always been able to sleep well, I wouldn’t mind a few more hours but i can always get to sleep,” he said.

“I'm fortunate I can always get a decent night’s sleep."

He added that he is “lucky” to have a job and that his problems “pale in significance” to those of people who may have lost jobs or loved ones due to the virus.

Online Editors