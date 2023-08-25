There are many ways to save as a student – whether living at home or away

Moving on to college and adult life comes at a cost that students will have to fund, or part-fund, themselves.

About four in 10 students receive a Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) maintenance grant, which helps with day-to day expenses, but many complain it is inadequate.

Those who don’t receive a grant have to pay from their own, and/or their parents’ pockets.

Some students will take up part-time work, but the advice is not to overdo it, and not to the detriment of their studies.

Technology University (TU) Dublin produces an annual cost-of-living guide to help students and their families prepare financially for college with a breakdown of the various expenses to expect – whether living away home from or commuting.

As well as rent and utilities for those living away from home, it covers food, travel, books and class materials, clothing and medical expenses, mobile costs, social life and miscellaneous expenses, and the student charge.

For students living at home, the monthly cost of living is projected to be €701 – an annual total of €6,309. It’s a useful guide.

Obviously, students living away from home also have accommodation costs that can vary widely, topped up by utility bills. In Dublin, the most affordable option is renting a room from a family, which is running at about €160 for a five-day week.

TU Dublin’s Dr Rachel O’Connor provides some cost-saving tips for prospective students including: