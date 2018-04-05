Dublin teacher Sinead Moore admitted she has serious concerns about the rush to digitise the Irish classroom for the 21st Century.

'There are huge issues around the rush to digitise classrooms'

Sinead, who teaches in Rush, said she welcomes the proposal to consider a special 'smartphone policy' for all Irish schools.

But she warned that Government and education chiefs now face complex choices given the fact a lot of schools already have iPads and tablets in widespread classroom use. Such decisions will impact directly on the work of every Irish teacher.

"There are huge issues surrounding the rush to digitise the Irish classroom. A number of schools in Dublin have already banned smartphone usage during the day," she said. Other schools now have a policy limiting smartphone usage to specific times of the day and age groups.

She welcomed the proposal to consult with parents and teachers over the use of smartphones in classrooms. But she said it will be difficult for authorities to order controls while, at the same time, supporting the use of tablets in classrooms.

"The truth is that some of the very best classes I teach are where students are gathered in a circle, there are no smartphones or electronic devices, and students engage directly with each other in conversation," Sinead said.

Irish Independent