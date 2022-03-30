The student’s perspective: Leaving Cert reform is a welcome step in the right direction but the devil is in the detail

Yesterday, Education Minister Norma Foley announced plans for Leaving Certificate reform. From my experience in school and hearing the thoughts of other students on this announcement, I believe the reforms promised are a step in the right direction.

Students will surely welcome the new subjects being offered and the updates to existing curricula, but there are several areas where further clarifications and reform are required.

The reduced emphasis on final exams, which will now be no more than 60pc of the overall mark, and holding English Paper 1 and Irish Paper 1 at the end of fifth year, are interesting ideas which I see as positives overall.

Read More

One concern students and teachers alike will surely have is how this affects the teaching of the curriculum, as the skills needed in the current version of Paper 1 of English are often much better by the end of sixth year for students, and some elements of Paper 2 can come up in questions on Paper 1.

Another concern is the potential impact on transition year (TY), with more Leaving Cert assessments in fifth year.

I note the announcement promises a revised TY programme and encouragement of greater access to TY, so we’ll have to see what that entails.

Another concern of staff I’ve spoken to is the grading of the new in-school elements of the overall mark. However, the Department of Education’s chief inspector has given the reassurance that grading will be significantly moderated and ultimately issued by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) so this will hopefully ease those concerns and avoid grade inflation.

The department has stated that one of their goals for these reforms is to “reduce student stress levels”. To achieve that I would suggest a further area of reform needs to happen with regard to the CAO timetable.

It remains an issue that Irish students (and their families) don’t find out their college place until mid-August, just a few weeks before college actually starts.

Our counterparts in the UK and US, for example, typically receive their provisional offers in the spring before their first college term. This allows for better planning and reduced stress all round, particularly with regard to sourcing accommodation.

Hopefully the department may now turn their attention to this important area for reform.

All in all, I believe this is a promising step in the right direction, but the devil is in the detail, and there are still important areas that need to be worked on.