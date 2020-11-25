| 3.5°C Dublin

‘The research shows little value in homework’ – Has the dreaded after-school chore had its day?

Since the pandemic, many of our primary schools have restructured their homework policy. With less written work and more online activities, the reduced workload is proving to be a win-win for kids, parents and schools

Laura Steerman and her children Adelaide (9), Lila (7) and Eoghan (3) with their homework. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Chrissie Russell

There haven’t been many positives thrown up by the pandemic but for many families, there’s one area of life that has changed for the better. Across the country, many schools have had a rethink on their homework policy, with work taken home now either reduced, altered or done away with entirely.

Before Covid there was always a pretty standard mix of reading, spellings, tables and a written piece of work sent home,” reveals Dubliner Laura Steerman, mum to Adelaide (9), Lila (7) and Eoghan (3). “Depending on what class the girls were in, it could take anything from 20 minutes to 40 minutes per child to complete, and that’s if we were lucky enough to get it all done in one sitting! Now the load has lightened, I don’t find it takes as long or seem as gruelling. It’s one little change that has had a big impact in helping us all adjust to our new normal.”

St Joseph’s Primary in Tipperary town is one of many schools to have made significant changes to its homework policy. In September, homework was suspended entirely. Pre-lockdown, homework was allocated a specific time — anything from 10 minutes to an hour depending on age group — and included written work. Now everything is oral with students encouraged to read or carry out optional research into a topic they’re working on in school.

