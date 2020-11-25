‘The research shows little value in homework’ – Has the dreaded after-school chore had its day?

There haven’t been many positives thrown up by the pandemic but for many families, there’s one area of life that has changed for the better. Across the country, many schools have had a rethink on their homework policy, with work taken home now either reduced, altered or done away with entirely.

“Before Covid there was always a pretty standard mix of reading, spellings, tables and a written piece of work sent home,” reveals Dubliner Laura Steerman, mum to Adelaide (9), Lila (7) and Eoghan (3). “Depending on what class the girls were in, it could take anything from 20 minutes to 40 minutes per child to complete, and that’s if we were lucky enough to get it all done in one sitting! Now the load has lightened, I don’t find it takes as long or seem as gruelling. It’s one little change that has had a big impact in helping us all adjust to our new normal.”

St Joseph’s Primary in Tipperary town is one of many schools to have made significant changes to its homework policy. In September, homework was suspended entirely. Pre-lockdown, homework was allocated a specific time — anything from 10 minutes to an hour depending on age group — and included written work. Now everything is oral with students encouraged to read or carry out optional research into a topic they’re working on in school.

Practical issues were a key factor. “Our main thinking in this radical change to homework was that the focus of our return to school in September was to do so safely and ensure the health and wellbeing of all in the school setting,” explains principal Louise Tobin. “Hand-washing and all the health protocols were paramount.”

But while the pandemic might have been the catalyst for change, it’s something that many feel has been long overdue. “A review of the previous traditional approach to homework is timely and good,” says Louise. “The research out there suggests little value in homework and that it is not fun or enjoyable. So there certainly needs to be a full review of homework in our schools and I feel this will indeed happen this year.”

The research on homework is limited but what has been carried out often makes for concerning reading. A survey carried out by the National Parents’ Council Primary found that 58pc of children in the four-to-seven age group found homework stressful, a figure that rises to 65pc for older primary school children.

Only a dismal 8pc of children were reported to like homework while almost a third of parents said that it was the source of grief for their whole family.

A key concern thrown up by an ESRI study was the gulf between the time a teacher expected a pupil to spend on homework and the time assignments actually took. The majority of teachers were said to expect pupils to spend between 16 and 30 minutes on homework and yet, for the majority of nine-year-olds polled in the Growing Up in Ireland study, homework took between 31 and 59 minutes — nearly twice as long.

When you combine this research with international studies that have found homework can have a detrimental effect on sleep and socialising, it’s no surprise that the debate around primary level homework often turns into one asking: “Why bother at all?”

But does it have to be all or nothing? Interestingly, the experience of teachers, pupils and parents would seem to be championing a new model. That rather than no homework, it’s a new style of working —prompted by Covid restrictions — that could throw up the best resolution to the homework issue.

When the schools were shut during the first lockdown, Maria Tully, deputy principal of Scoil Phádraig in Clane, Co Kildare, noticed an interesting change in the way many students were learning. “The school closure enabled pupils and teachers to become much more proficient in using online platforms,” she reveals. “The pupils in the school really enjoyed it and in fact some pupils thrived with distance learning. They became independent learners over that period and learned personal responsibility for their work. Our younger pupils really enjoyed the interactive nature of the Seesaw online forum and loved sending on their pictures of whatever tasks they engaged with at home.”

Once school resumed, the leadership team was keen to build on this by using digital platforms for homework and making it more engaging and less time-pressured.

“We had been talking about looking at homework in the last school year as teachers had been unhappy with the standard of work being submitted, pupils not completing homework and the time it took away from class time assigning and correcting it,” explains Maria. There were further problems with pupils not liking the repetitive ‘boring’ nature of homework and parents feeling overburdened. “Our existing homework practices were 20th-century practices and we knew 20th-century practices no longer served the needs of the 21st-century child,” says Maria.

The needs of parents would also appear to be more nuanced than simply finding their child’s homework a burden. A poll carried out recently on the parenting website, everymum.ie, for the Irish Independent revealed that 61pc of parents do not think homework should be suspended during the pandemic. More than two thirds of respondents said they believe homework is important and should continue, with only 34pc calling for it to be cancelled completely.

Laura Steerman says her children enjoy online homework

Laura Steerman says her children enjoy online homework

“I do feel homework is an important link between home and school,” says Louise. “But it should be just that — a link. A short, daily piece of relevant school work carried out at home in a fun, enjoyable way.”

The challenge for all schools lies in finding the best way to deliver that link. The lack of accessible technology poses challenges for some and, since all homes are different and all children have different learning styles and capabilities, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. But the new model would appear to tick many more boxes than the traditional one.

Maria says feedback to their new policy, which looks set to remain even after the restrictions of the pandemic hopefully pass, has been positive. “From feedback in our own school, most children actually like homework,” she explains. “They just wanted to change the content and the way they are doing it. They can see its value and parents like to see how their children are doing at school. We just need to take the stress out of it for everyone.”

Previously a solicitor, Laura now works from home as an artist, running her online business Quaint Baby Art, and, like many parents, she’s found it challenging balancing work with kids, especially in the current climate. The change in homework has helped. “It’s certainly much easier to juggle it all with less homework to supervise now that the girls are encouraged to complete more independently,” she reveals. “There isn’t a lengthy written piece, they are encouraged to interact on the apps with homework, and they’re much more engaged and interested.”

Laura still has mixed feelings over homework. “Childhood, afternoons and family time are short — as are fuses and attention spans after a busy day,” she says, but — especially since the kids seem to find this new model fun — she’s not sure if she’d like to see it abolished altogether. “My nine-year-old can read books by herself now and when I think of all the years spent helping her learn her phonics and doing reading homework word by word and line by line, I guess it made me an intricate part of her learning a major life skill,” says Laura.

“Don’t get me wrong, it tested my patience! But we got there in the end and I know it won’t be long before her sister and brother will read, so perhaps I’ll savour the reading homework more with the younger two now.”