Secretary general of the Department of Education Seán Ó'Foglú said there would be, "definite information for principals by the end of the month."

The possibility of schools being legally liable if staff or pupils contract coronavirus on the premises has not been ruled out.

Seán Ó’Foglú, secretary general of the Department of Education, told the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee today that he could neither “confirm nor deny” that such an eventuality could become a legal matter for schools.

Mr Ó’Foghlu and other senior Department officials were discussing plans for school reopening with committee members.

Dublin North West Fianna Fail TD Paul McAuliffe raised the issue of potential liability for schools and said while the idea was that “we are all in this together” but perhaps “not all together , once we bring a solicitor with us”.

Mr O’Foghlú said he didn’t “see this as legal issue primarily but as societal issues.”

He said guidance on reopening was about everybody doing the best they can. There was personal responsibility and school responsibility and the Department had to support school communities in that.

A real change in behaviour would be needed and that included not going into the school if displaying symptoms, such as a cough associated with Covid-19, while students would also have to be encourage to practice safe behaviour, he said.

Mr McAuliffe said if the idea that schools could be liable wasn’t put to bed, there would be difficulties and , if people acted responsibility, he could not see how legal liability would arise.

Mr Ó’Foghlú agreed that it would ”hard to see how a legal liability arises in the circumstances you have set out”.

There was much discussions about the capacity o f schools to reconfigure their apace to allow for safe distancing between pupils and between staff and pupils, with a number of TDs raising issues about particular schools that would face serious challenges in this regard.

Mr Hubert Loftus, the Departments; building unit, said they were aiming for as full and normal a re-opening as possible, and were working with individual schools on accommodation issues .

He said there was only a “small fraction” of the country’s 4,000 schools who were acutely affected and they were working closely with them.

Asked what the meant by a small fraction, Mr Loftus said of the “most acute cases, there are not more than a dozen or so.”

Mr Ó’Foghlú confirmed to the committee that the Department would cover those costs of protective equipment, such as sanitisers needed for schools: “ We can give a guarantee we will fund all of that” . They also budgeting for extra costs associated with school transport.

He said they were also working through the additional staffing needs with the education partners and would have “definite information for principals by the end of the month.”.

