The Dublin school that is teaching pupils to speak Welsh

Seachtain na Gaeilge kicked off today, but one Irish school has gone a step further to celebrate our Celtic roots and launch a Welsh language initiative for its pupils.

The Welsh government has big ambitions to increase the number of people globally speaking its native language and its European journey begins at a gaelscoil in Sandyford, Dublin.

Pupils in Gaelscoil Thaobh na Coille, Belarmine, are engaging with Chwarae yn Gymraeg (Playing in Welsh), a programme that introduces language and culture in a fun way, outside the classroom,

It’s aimed at 9-12 year olds and allows children to become familiar with basic vocabulary and key phrases during activities such as sport, play and dance, and is already used in English-medium schools in Wales.

Traditional Welsh folk dancing is part of it and the Dublin launch today, fully supported by the Irish government, was celebrated with a ‘Twmpath’ – a Welsh version of a céilí – at the school.

Children themselves take a direct role in delivering the programme, with about 60 fifth and sixth class pupils at the gaelscoil trained up as ‘ambassadors’ and given materials to support their efforts.

The Welsh Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, and Sian Lewis, who is CEO of Urdd, the Welsh youth organisation that developed the programme, attended the launch in Belarmine, which also marked St David’s Day.

Ms Lewis said it was about giving “simple phrases they can use, such as phrases of encouragement - like, to say, ‘well done’ in Welsh - and greetings and ‘thank you’, and colours and numbers and movements,” she said.

“We know how important the Irish language is to the people of Ireland, so to begin our European journey in a gaelscoil is hugely exciting for us. We are engaging the pupils here in cultural and sport sessions.

“For us, it’s very important that we share good practice with culture cousins. This is the first in Ireland and we would love to come back and deliver it in schools across Ireland,” she said.

Ms Lewis has been involved in training staff and pupils at the school this week, and hopes that “when we leave after two or three days, that they have had insight into a language they might never have heard before and a bit about our culture”.

She said each ambassador was being left with an individual package of resources, “to encourage them to go out and pick them up in recreation environments with young people.

“We have given the guidance about how to deliver different games and activity and if they forgot what we have delivered, they can go back to the materials. Naturally, after delivering it time and time and again, they will remember.”

The Chwarae yn Gymraeg initiative was originally launched in Doha and Dubai as part of Wales’s FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Welsh government hopes to double the daily use of Welsh and increase the number of Welsh speakers to one million within three decades.