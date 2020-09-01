| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The calculated risk the Government took on calculated grades for Leaving Cert 2020 – and the one result nobody can predict

John Walshe

With improved grades and a greater number of college places, has the Department of Education done enough to avoid UK-style A-Level row?

Calculated grades will be released next Monday (stock photo) Expand

Close

Calculated grades will be released next Monday (stock photo)

Calculated grades will be released next Monday (stock photo)

Calculated grades will be released next Monday (stock photo)

Most of the Leaving Cert class of 2020 will be reasonably happy when they get their calculated grades next Monday. Overall the results will be better than last year.

But that good news has a downside as it will mean a rise in the CAO points for some college courses. The worst affected by this grade inflation will be those students applying with results from previous years. We are talking about significant numbers here who sat the Leaving last year or in earlier years. The Government hopes their disappointment will be tempered by the creation of an additional 1,250 places at all levels of higher education.

Over a quarter of the extra places will be in high-demand courses such as medicine and veterinary medicine while the rest will be in a broad range of disciplines.

Related Content