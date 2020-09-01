Most of the Leaving Cert class of 2020 will be reasonably happy when they get their calculated grades next Monday. Overall the results will be better than last year.

But that good news has a downside as it will mean a rise in the CAO points for some college courses. The worst affected by this grade inflation will be those students applying with results from previous years. We are talking about significant numbers here who sat the Leaving last year or in earlier years. The Government hopes their disappointment will be tempered by the creation of an additional 1,250 places at all levels of higher education.

Over a quarter of the extra places will be in high-demand courses such as medicine and veterinary medicine while the rest will be in a broad range of disciplines.

Calculated grades were always going to be a calculated risk for the Government. Education Minister Norma Foley and her department officials have learned a lot from the mistakes made in the UK where U-turns have thrown the exams system into chaos and university admissions officers into despair.

The Irish authorities were fortunate on two counts. The first was when they took the advice of a Canadian expert Fernando Cartwright from Polymetrika months ago and asked teachers to provide predicted percentage marks, rather than predicted grades and to give the rank order of students for each subject. This precise information was more useful to the department than the broader grades where, for instance a H2 could represent anything from 80-89pc of the marks and a H1 ranges from 90-100pc of the marks.

The second time was when the UK gave an object lesson in how not to handle calculated grades. The authorities there succeeded in giving the word algorithm a bad name by trying to fit teachers’ predicted grades into a pre-determined inflexible pattern with disastrous results.

It transpired that students in disadvantaged schools bore the brunt of the downgrades caused by the algorithm while many of those in elite, so-called public schools were given a boost. The Johnson administration was caught on the hop and was panicked into a U-turn, ending up relying entirely on teachers’ predicted grades. Now the universities cannot cope with all the students entitled to places this year.

After the UK experience Ms Foley asked her officials to modify the Irish model by removing individual schools’ historic data. This would address accusations of ‘school profiling’ which opposition TDs, including Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, had been highlighting for the past few months.

The Cabinet today approved the removal of the historic data which resulted in even greater primacy being given to the teachers’ predictions for their students.

Research shows that many teachers tend to be over-generous in their predictions. But some were far too flaithiúlach with their projections, doubling or even trebling the number of top grades their students achieved in the past.

Standardisation was needed to correct these excesses – otherwise students whose marks were underestimated would have received an unfairly low mark while those with inflated projected grades would have an unfair advantage. Different sources of information, including individuals’ Junior Cert results, were taken into account. Systems were built in to identify and fairly accredit the learning of exceptional students, irrespective of the school attended.

The overall Leaving Cert grade results will be up when they are released next Monday. Some grade inflation is expected. A choice had to be made between the degree to which equity over different years was maintained versus recognition of the stressful and exceptional circumstances experienced by students this year. It’s easy to understand why the minister and her officials opted for the latter.

But will the improved grades and the consequent increase in CAO points please all? Pól Ó Dochartaigh, the deputy president of NUI Galway, says that 38pc of this year’s applicants to third level are presenting qualifications other than this year’s Leaving Cert results. He has warned that if this year’s assessed grades end up being inflated, as has happened elsewhere, then more than one-third of applicants to college and university could be disadvantaged by comparison.

The big question is if the results will be seen to be fair to this year’s students and to those from previous years. The extra college places will go some way towards heading off an angry reaction from those offering results from previous years.

The whole process is still fraught politically and much will depend on the reaction of the public and opposition parties over the next two weeks. If the reaction is restrained the Department of Education will be seen to have redeemed itself after the stuttering uncertainty over the on-again, off-again arrangements for holding the Leaving Cert during the summer which was promised “come hell or high water” by the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

A safe return to school for the majority of students and a muted response to the calculated grades won’t do the Government any harm at all.