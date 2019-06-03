Ten third level colleges are to share €7.5m fund to purchase new equipment for apprenticeships

Ten third-level colleges are to share €7.5m to purchase new equipment and modernise syllabi for apprenticeship training programmes.

The funding is being allocated to nine institutes of technology and TU Dublin to allow for training in to up-to-date techniques in sustainable and renewable technologies such as solar and wind energy and energy efficient construction methods and materials.

The investment will support apprenticeships in plumbing, carpentry, electrical, brickwork, motor painting and decorating, vehicle body repair, fitting, toolmaking and wood manufacturing and finishing.

It is part of wider moves to boost the number of apprentices, both through an increased uptake in traditional crafts and the introduction of new programmes.

The Government's target is to enrol 31,000 people on apprenticeship programmes in the period 2016-2020.

Last year there were a total of 15,373 apprentices registered, almost double the 2015 figure – including 5,678 new sign-ons in 2018.

Online Editors