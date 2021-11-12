Teens in areas with high speed broadband engaged better with studies during lockdown

Second-level students living in areas with high-speed broadband engaged better with their studies during the first Covid school lockdown, according an Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report.

It was probably because the better connectivity allowed for “live” online classes, via platforms such as Zoom, rather than reliance on other distance teaching methods, such as pre-recorded video.

A key benefit of ‘live’ online classes is the way they allow for interaction and collaboration, the study noted

Researchers say their findings about the impact of the broadband divide raises questions about educational inequality.

Overall, 70pc of post-primary schools surveyed by the ESRI last year reported a negative impact on student engagement as a result of the shutdown.

Principals or deputy principals from 206 of the country’s 723 post-primary completed the survey, a broadly nationally representative sample in terms of geographic location and school types.

They were asked to rate the effect of the transition to remote teaching in 2020 on student engagement with learning, student attendance in classes, and delivery of lesson content. There are strong links between student engagement and academic achievement

The study found that a reduction in student engagement was almost three times more likely among schools in areas characterised by lower coverage of high-speed broadband.

“This may be partly explained by a lower probability of reduced student engagement found among schools that employed live online video applications for teaching in most classes.

“It is plausible that the availability of broadband affected how distance learning was delivered, which in turn may have impacted student engagement.

“Overall, our results suggest that student engagement was better supported when distance teaching methods were more interactive and collaborative, and that this was best facilitated in areas where high-speed broadband was widely available,” the authors state.

They say their findings suggest that educational equality may have been affected by a lack of availability of high-speed broadband in certain regions, because of the effect on his distance learning was delivered.

“The use of live video in most or all classes, a method that could be considered particularly reliant on high-speed broadband relative to others, appeared to be the only distance teaching method that significantly influenced our measure of student engagement,” they state.

They also found that a negative impact on student engagement and on lesson delivery was less likely among schools that previously used individual student devices in the classroom more intensively.

Other studies have highlighted that the use of, and access to, technology and digital media as important factors in shaping the learning experience during the pandemic.

However, this research was unique in that it identified schools located in areas characterised by lower availability of high-speed broadband.

Based on the 2019 National Broadband Plan map, the ESRI calculated that high-speed broadband was available to less than 90pc of homes in the catchment areas of over half of schools.

The Home Broadband and Student Engagement Covid-19 Emergency Remote Teaching, Distance Education study was conducted by Ciarán Mac Domhnaill, Gretta Mohan, and Selina McCoy.

The authors say that while the full costs, risks and benefits must be considered, their findings support of the case for government intervention to provide greater equity in access to high-speed broadband.

The study noted that the skills required of teachers are different for online distance learning than for traditional learning and recommends that they be equipped to use live online teaching, in the event of future reliance on distance teaching and learning.