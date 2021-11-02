Technological University for South-East gets go ahead

The country’s fifth technological university (TU) has been approved and will be formally established in the first half of year.

A technological university for the south east brings together Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and IT Carlow.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced its establishment, less than a week after a TU for Connacht-Ulster was similarly approved.

The south east was once seen as the region that would be awarded the first technological university, but the journey to designation as TU has been problematic.

Mr Harris said that after years of debate, it was “ a really exciting day for higher education in the region signalling the establishment next year of a multi-campus university presence.

It means that students graduating in the current academic year will be the first to do so in the region with a locally sourced university qualification, he said.

Mr Harris said the new TU would increase higher education access and drive enhanced regional development across Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.

“The footprint of this TU will be felt right across the region” he said.

The minister said the Government would continue to invest in the new TU with new campuses in Wexford and Waterford.

Wexford based Senator Malcolm Byrne, a long time campaigner for the university described it as “a hugely significant and long awaited step forward for the region”

He added: “We now need to grow the multi-campus university so that it can further serve the south east as well as contributing to solving national and global challenges.”

TU Dublin was the first technological university in 2019 and it was followed last January by Munster Technological University (MTU) .

The third, The TU Shannon: Midlands and Midwest, was launched in October.

The Tus have bene created through the merger of institutes of technology and the new entities had to meet certain academic and research standards, which were assessed by an internal panel of experts, before being approved.

Dundalk IT and IADT Dun Laoghaire are the only two institutes of technology that are not part of a TU.