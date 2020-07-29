Team Ireland set for semi-final of World Schools Debating Championship

The Irish Schools debating team (l-r) Leon Reilly (4th year) from CBC Monkstown, Matthew Mallen (6th year) from CBC Cork, Jack Mulvhill (4th year) from Terenure College, Adrianne Ward (6th year) from Loreto College St Stephen’s Green and Jack Palmer (6th year) from CBC Monkstown

Team Ireland have reached the semi-finals of the World Debating Championship after defeating Israel 6-1 an intense quarter-final.

Ireland face Sri Lanka in the semi-final today at 2.30pm. Team Ireland are the last European team left in the competition and this is the first time an Irish team has made it to the semi-finals since 2014.

Ireland have been competing in the World Schools Debating Championships since 1995, which takes place annually in different locations around the world. All of the coaching is done by volunteers, mostly past members, and the team is funded by the Department of Education. In total, 68 countries competed in the competition this year.

Each nation selects its five best speakers to form a team who will typically train for months before the competition. Team Ireland have been training in person and then online since the team was selected in September 2020.

The 2020 group is composed of five students from TY to sixth year; team captain Matthew Mallen (6th year) from CBC Cork, Jack Palmer (6th year) from CBC Monkstown, Adrianne Ward (6th year) from Loreto College St Stephen’s Green, Leon Reilly (4th year) from CBC Monkstown, and Jack Mulvhill (4th year) from Terenure College.

The team’s 2020 coaches are Christopher Costigan and Rory O’Sullivan, both past team members and recent graduates of Trinity College Dublin.

Aislinn Carty, a former debater for Ireland and part of this year coaching team said that she is confident in Ireland's chances in the semi-final, despite already losing to their opposition.

"They are a really strong team. Since 2014 we haven't had a team in the semi-final and Ireland has only won the competition once before so this is an exceptionally good team for Ireland, and in general Ireland would be a strong team at the competition," she said.

"We're expecting them to give it a really good shot but we're also expecting Sri Lanka to be really good. They faced them in the quarter final of a prep competition and Sri Lanka knocked them out.

"They've been beaten by this team before but we think they've come on since then and they're out for a bit of revenge."

The Irish school debating team with their coaches (l-r) Rory O'Sullivan, Jack Palmer (6th year) from CBC Monkstown, Leon Reilly (4th year) from CBC Monkstown, Adrianne Ward (6th year) from Loreto College St Stephen's Green, Matthew Mallen (6th year) from CBC Cork, Jack Mulvhill (4th year) from Terenure College, and Christopher Costigan

The Irish school debating team with their coaches (l-r) Rory O'Sullivan, Jack Palmer (6th year) from CBC Monkstown, Leon Reilly (4th year) from CBC Monkstown, Adrianne Ward (6th year) from Loreto College St Stephen's Green, Matthew Mallen (6th year) from CBC Cork, Jack Mulvhill (4th year) from Terenure College, and Christopher Costigan

The 2020 team was meant to travel to Mexico this summer to compete in the Championships, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the entire 2020 competition moved online. Team Ireland are debating from CBC Monkstown in Dublin.

The first round was held on the June 19 and a debate has been held every day since, apart from one rest day after the six preliminary rounds.

Teams receive the topic for the debate an hour before it starts. Without any help from their coaches, they plan their arguments and responses. Three members of the team then give speeches in the debate. A panel of judges then votes on the winner of the debate.

Every team competes in the six preliminary rounds, then the top 24 teams qualify for the knockout rounds. This year Ireland faced the UAE in the octo-final and Pakistan in the quarter-final, and had previously faced Scotland, Denmark, Hungary, Slovenia, Wales, and Croatia.

Team captain Matthew Mallen described the experience as a "huge privilege to represent the country."

This is his third and final year taking part in the competition.

"In comparison to other championships the online competition is in a lot of ways, similar. The debates are the same. The rules haven’t changed. But we are debating over zoom rather than in person," he said.

"The travel is always nice but it’s a small part of it. We are still discussing important issues and exchanging cultures with people from all over the world."

Ireland have won the World Schools Debating Championships once in 2002. If Ireland are successful in the semi-final, they will face Canada, Malaysia, or Singapore in the final.

