Teaching staff seek additional supports before schools reopen

Teaching staff have urged for additional supports amid calls for schools to not reopen next week.

Teachers’ union INTO has called for both primary and secondary schools to be delayed in opening until January 11 at the earliest due to spiralling coronavirus cases and an imminent full Level 5 lockdown.

However, speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath said that it is the Government’s plan to reopen the schools on January 6.

Principal at Owenabue Educate Together in Cork, Catriona Golden, said that there needs to be more to the narrative surrounding schools and coronavirus than whether they should be open or closed.

“We’re still not focusing on the bigger picture throughout it all of what can we genuinely do to keep schools as open as possible as safely as possible,” she said.

Ms Golden said that this is due to the lack of appropriate planning.

“We knew a second wave was coming, we knew a third wave was coming, we shouldn’t be at the point where the only option should be to close every school in the country.”

Having initially worked as a principal in Ennis at the beginning of the pandemic, Ms Golden recalled how the first closure was “extremely challenging” for students.

“There would have been almost 80pc of our kids had no access to digital technology at all. It was a very different experience for them than it was for others around the country who had more supports available,” she said.

Ms Golden said that the country may have now reached a point where as the virus is so rampant, there may be little other options but to close.

“I have a good level of faith in Nphet and their recommendations, but I think it needs to be reflected. If the recommendation is that schools should close for a couple of days, what’s been put in place with that so that we’re not in the same situation in three or four weeks time?

“If the recommendation is that schools should stay open, then what are those enhanced measures to make it safer?”

Special needs assistant (SNA) in a primary school in Dublin 11 Linda O’Sullivan told Independent.ie that blended learning needs to be given serious consideration.

“Blended learning would be good, in some days and out the rest - but if the levels [of the virus] keep rising, distance learning might be the only safe thing to do,” she said.

Ms O’Sullivan said that it might be “reckless” to send children back to school with high levels of community transmission.

“I think it would be reckless to do so especially when you consider special education teachers, SNAs, are going back to units or classrooms where there’s no social distancing, when the virus is so high,” she said.

A 40pc cut in PPE will add a further challenge for staff working with children who have special needs, as children do not wear masks and sometimes, the masks of the staff can be pulled off by the children.

Ms O’Sullivan added that SNAs have been forgotten in the conversation around schools in the pandemic.

“We do intimate care needs that no other member of staff does. We are the people that are face to face with pupils every day.

“We’ve been forgotten, I think,” she said.

