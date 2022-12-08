‘Teachers will quit rather than give up career breaks or job-shares,’ warns union, as minister threatens perks

Teachers who are on career breaks or are job-sharing will resign their posts if they are forced to return to full-time teaching, a member of the ASTI standing committee has said.

There has been widespread anger among teachers at mooted proposals to restrict or suspend career breaks to address a shortage of staff within the profession.

Career breaks are very popular with teachers and allow for a period of unpaid leave for no less than one school year and up to five years at any time, and a maximum of 10 years during a teacher’s career.

Adrieanne Healy, an ASTI representative for Dublin and a teacher at St Dominic’s secondary school in Cabra, said most teachers take the career break to raise young children as they cannot afford childcare costs and the move would “punish the most vulnerable”.

“It’s an unbelievable suggestion by this minister [ Norma Foley] and it will hurt a lot of hard-working, decent teachers,” she said.

“Teaching has gotten to the point now where it is just not viable anymore. I’ve been teaching 25 years now and it’s a different profession from when I started.

“We can’t get people into the profession. And when we do, we can’t hold on to them, and this is another blow,” she said.

The fact that Ms Foley, a teacher herself, is currently on a career break while serving as Education Minister, and is now raising the possibility of changing the rules around career breaks, infuriated some teachers.

“I wish it was a joke, because then it might be a bit funny but this is actually very, very serious,” Ms Healy said.

“I don’t really know what the minister is trying to do here. I mean, we are a female-dominated profession – 75-80pc of our members are female.

“And if you look at the breakdown of the figures who are on career break, it is mostly women who want to look after their children because they can’t afford childcare, or their elderly relatives, because there’s nobody else available to look after them.

“I’m saying to you that people will resign their posts, rather than give up or renege on a career break or job-share.

“That’s what I’m hearing from my own colleagues.”

She added the recruitment and retention of teachers is what the Education Minister needs to focus on to improve teacher numbers.

Ms Healy said some younger teachers are having to work two jobs just to survive financially.

“A lot of young teachers are coming in, seeing what it’s like and are exiting the profession soon after,” she said.

“So many of my newer colleagues are now working two jobs. I’ve met some of them on the checkouts of Tesco or Dunnes Stores and this is not good.”

People go on career breaks because they need to – they’re not heading off on some sort of holiday

“I’m actually quite worried, to be honest. Some of them just can’t afford to live, and it’s actually heartbreaking,” said Ms Healy.

And she warned that many teachers who take career breaks no longer return to the classroom now as they secure jobs in the private sector or in different spheres of education.

She said this is because they see the “casualisation” of the teaching profession as a threat to their long-term career prospects.

“People go on career breaks because they need to – they’re not heading off on some sort of holiday,” Ms Healy added.

“I would like to think I work in a profession that regarded me enough to allow me to have that option.

“If I was going back 25 years, I certainly would not be interested in going into a profession who wasn’t prepared to look after me in some way.

“I was discussing this with some colleagues who are on a job-share as they cannot afford childcare costs to come back full-time and they said, ‘We simply can’t afford to go back and if it happens, we will just be resigning’.”

Ms Foley is on a career break from her teaching post at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee, Co Kerry, following her election to the Dáil in 2020.

At least 2,375 teachers were on career break in the 2020/21 school year.

The figure does not include teachers in the education and training board (ETB) sector, which accounts for about one-third of post-primary schools and a small number of community national schools.

The teaching unions have criticised any plans to restrict career breaks or job-sharing, saying it will make the profession less attractive at a time when schools are struggling with teacher shortages.