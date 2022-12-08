| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Teachers will quit rather than give up career breaks or job-shares,’ warns union, as minister threatens perks

Backlash over plans by Norma Foley

Teacher Adrieanne Healy at St Dominic's secondary school in Cabra, Dublin 7. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Many teachers use career breaks to raise their children Expand
Minister for Education Norma Foley Expand

Close

Teacher Adrieanne Healy at St Dominic's secondary school in Cabra, Dublin 7. Photo: Mark Condren

Teacher Adrieanne Healy at St Dominic's secondary school in Cabra, Dublin 7. Photo: Mark Condren

Many teachers use career breaks to raise their children

Many teachers use career breaks to raise their children

Minister for Education Norma Foley

Minister for Education Norma Foley

/

Teacher Adrieanne Healy at St Dominic's secondary school in Cabra, Dublin 7. Photo: Mark Condren

Eoghan Moloney

Teachers who are on career breaks or are job-sharing will resign their posts if they are forced to return to full-time teaching, a member of the ASTI standing committee has said.

There has been widespread anger among teachers at mooted proposals to restrict or suspend career breaks to address a shortage of staff within the profession.

Related topics

More On Norma Foley

Most Watched

Privacy