Teachers will be vaccinated by September, unions told

Teachers will be fully vaccinated by the time they return to school in September, unions have been told.

Public Health officials gave the assurance at a routine meeting to discuss Covid-related issues of concern to the education sector.

Teacher vaccination caused a major storm last month after the Government dropped the priority that had been awarded to education staff, and other key groups, in favour of an age-based roll out.

The Cabinet decision was based on advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) at a time when there was a lot of uncertainty about the timetable for the national vaccination roll-out.

Delays in the delivery of supplies and concerns about risks associated with some vaccines caused disquiet among teachers about whether they would fully inoculated before the September

The Government decision provoked outrage among teacher unions and their annual, Easter, conferences demanded the immediate reinstatement of education staff as a priority group.

They wanted pregnant teachers, those in higher risk categories and those who work in special schools and special classes, as well as home school community liaison teachers to be at the top of that priority list.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) sought agreement on a schedule for teachers by the end of the current school year and warned of ballots for industrial action, up to strike if it was not delivered.

The vaccination programme has settled down since early April, and the pace has also quickened, with a record 280,000 doses due to be administered this week.

In the past week, NIAC has cleared the use of the AstraZeneca and the single dose Johnson & people vaccines to 40-49, which offers more options and the possibility of speeding up the programme.

Public health advisers told unions that, by end of this week, teachers who are pregnant and between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation, teachers in high-risk categories of health and those aged 45 and over are expected to have been offered vaccines.

They also confirmed that they expect that all teachers will be offered vaccines by the end of the school year and that those who require a second dose will be offered one by mid-August.

Despite the brighter outlook regarding the vaccination programme, the unions are continuing to seek a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss the roll-out and contingency arrangements in the event of an upset to the schedule.