Teachers voice concerns over schools re-opening - ASTI

Teachers are voicing concerns about the health implications of returning to the classroom, according to the secondary teachers’ union, ASTI.

With re-opening due to start next week, some say it will be difficult to bring all students back at the beginning and want to stagger return over a number of coming weeks.

The ASTI is now seeking a direct meeting with health experts next week to outline their safety concerns.

The union wants to talk to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and review the advice provided to the Department of Education.

ASTI President Ann Piggott said they were receiving a high number of communications from teachers expressing a variety of concerns, including the safety of students and teachers in the high-risk category who have underlying illnesses.

She said school communities had been working hard to get ready for re-opening, but that there was “much trepidation amongst teachers as they begin what will no doubt prove to be an extremely challenging school year.

She said the ASTI was seeking the meeting with the HPSC to have the concerns of teachers addressed, most especially teachers suffering from serious underlying illnesses.

“Given the evolving situation and the recent reappraisal of some of the advice provided by Nphet and HPSC, teachers have been expressing concerns about the health implications of a return to the classroom.”

One of the ASTI’s demands is an expansion of accommodations by the Department of Education to provide for teachers who fall into the various risk categories, including remote teaching.

Other issues under discussion at meeting of the ASTI Standing Committee today and which the union wants addressed as a matter of urgency include:

The need to maintain adherence to social distancing in schools and classrooms.

Two-tier pay scales and access to permanent employment for teachers in precarious employment or those returning to the system.

Provision of laptops for students and teachers to ensure continued learning in the event of enforced school closures that may arise.

The need to stagger the return to school by students over the coming weeks.

Further investment in temporary and permanent school accommodation and infrastructure given the uncertainty about the duration of the public health emergency.

