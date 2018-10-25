Teachers' union votes to accept pay deal for new entrants

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) have voted 53pc to 47pc to accept the deal on new entrant salary scales.

The TUI is the first of the teacher unions to deliver a verdict on the proposals, which give average increases of about €3,300 to public servants recruited since 2011. They lost out because of austerity-era pay cuts.

However, the proposals will not restore pay equality for all teachers over the past seven years, when compared with those employed pre-2011.

TUI President Seamus Lahart said members had decided “that this proposal represents another step in the campaign for pay equality. The measure will allow new and recent entrants to progress up the scale quicker.

“However, it does not secure pay equality. There is no such thing as partial pay equality and the continuing injustice of discrimination against new and recent entrants to teaching remains to be comprehensively addressed.”

Mr Lahart also said that he deal would “have little impact on the deepening crisis of recruitment and retention".

Because the proposals did not restore pay parity, all three teacher unions put the proposals out to ballot without a recommendation.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) ballot closes tomorrow (Friday) while members of the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) will vote next month.

Online Editors