Teachers’ union repeats call for unvaccinated pregnant teachers to work from home

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has repeated its call for unvaccinated pregnant teachers to be allowed to work remotely until they acquire significant vaccine protection.

The union said it was seriously concerned for pregnant teachers who have been advised that they should not receive a vaccine until they have reached 14 weeks gestation.

Under guidance issued by the Department of Education, they are expected to return to face-to-face teaching, along with the rest of their colleagues, with some exceptions for very high risk categories.

TUI General Secretary Michael Gillespie said it was causing severe stress and anxiety for those affected.

He said it was a small cohort and the numbers would steadily decrease.

“They could be facilitated in working remotely for the limited timeframe required,” he said.

“We have already set out our serious concerns in several engagements with the Department of Education and will continue to seek to have this fundamental unfairness addressed."