Teachers union calls for return of schools Covid testing and urgent rethink on masks for pupils

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is calling for a return of Covid testing and tracing in primary schools and an urgent rethink on the use of face coverings by young pupils, as virus infection surges again.

The involvement of public health teams in primary schools was scaled back considerably a month ago, in light of high levels of vaccination and indications that the spread of Covid was declining.

The INTO vehemently opposed that decision, and today said there had been a “premature cessation of public-health risk assessments, testing and contact tracing in primary schools”.

It said that in light of comments by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on the deteriorating public-health landscape, it is seeking the reintroduction of a range of measures.

The union’s demands come as a Wexford primary school switched to online teaching until after next week’s Halloween midterm break because of scale of infection in its classrooms.

In a strongly-worded statement, the INTO said “now is the time to raise our shield once more to protect our schools. It is not a sustainable position to expect our schools to operate as normal when infection levels in our communities continue to spiral.”

The union said last month’s change in policy was informed by a view “that further relaxation of public-health measures was on the cards”.

It added: “That is now far from clear with Dr Ronan Glynn and other leading public health experts openly raising alarm in recent days.”

The INTO wants:

The immediate reintroduction of public-health risk assessments, testing and contact tracing in primary schools.

The commencement of the school’s pilot scheme for antigen testing, recommended in April 2021.

An urgent review of the age restriction on the use of face coverings.

The union also says current infection control and prevention measures, including the pods and bubbles and the wearing of facemasks by staff must remain in place beyond Halloween.

The INTO says it is “extremely concerned that no weekly school mass testing report has been published since October 4".

“The failure to produce this report at a time when positive cases among five to 12-year-old children has remained consistently high, has added to the level of concern and anxiety in school communities.

“Despite the fact that outbreaks have continued to occur in schools throughout October, boards of management and school leaders have been stripped of invaluable public-health support.”

Turning to the issue of a shortage of substitutes to cover current staff absence levels, the union says “in no circumstances” should a mainstream class be split among other classes, when the teacher is absent.

The union is also seeking a commitment of greater availability of substitute teachers, as well as the use of special education teachers to replace mainstream class teachers, which was stopped at the end of September.

