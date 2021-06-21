| 8.4°C Dublin

Teachers to receive additional Covid payment to mark Leaving Cert exams

The increase in payment is driven by a need to ensure enough teachers make themselves available to do the work, on the back of difficulties attracting examiners. Stock image Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

Teachers are getting an extra Covid-related payment this year to mark the Leaving Cert papers.

The increase is driven by a need to ensure enough teachers make themselves available to do the work, on the back of difficulties in attracting examiners.

According to exam chiefs, enhanced payments “are considered essential to the retention of sufficiently qualified examiners to complete the marking of the 2021 Leaving Certificate in time for the issue of results to candidates”.

