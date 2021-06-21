Teachers to receive additional Covid payment to mark Leaving Cert exams

Teachers are getting an extra Covid-related payment this year to mark the Leaving Cert papers.

The increase is driven by a need to ensure enough teachers make themselves available to do the work, on the back of difficulties in attracting examiners.

According to exam chiefs, enhanced payments “are considered essential to the retention of sufficiently qualified examiners to complete the marking of the 2021 Leaving Certificate in time for the issue of results to candidates”.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) said the number of examiners recruited “continues to be fluid and there has been attrition in most subjects on the numbers originally recruited”. With the Leaving Cert now past the midway point, the commission is still actively recruiting for examiners.

Read More

The deal on pay is part of a wider package of improved rates for examiners and superintendents, sought by the teacher unions, to take account of the additional workload and extraordinary circumstances of 2021.

Standard payments vary from €6.17 to €34.74 per paper, depending on the subject level, the complexity of the subject matter and the length of time taken to mark each script. The highest rate is for Higher Level English and Irish, both of which have two written papers.

There is no change to the standard rates, but the SEC is paying an additional €150 for each 25 papers completed satisfactorily, as well as a once-off €221.71 to take account of all the changed circumstances this year.

The number of papers marked by an individual teacher varies but it would not be unusual to do several hundred and examiners would have an expectation of doing a certain number in order to make it worth their while.

The SEC said that among the challenges involved in running the exams this year was the recruitment and retention of contract staff. It said a particular challenge was the unpredictability of the volume of material that will be available for marking due to the choices available.

This year, because of accredited grades, many students are not taking exams in all subjects, which will reduce the overall number of papers to be marked, but the level of uptake varies between subjects. For instance, In Irish, only 48pc of students entered for the written exam, but in maths, it was 74pc and in English, it was 69pc, although there is anecdotal evidence that not all students who entered for exams are turning up on the day.

Leaving Cert exams continue until June 29 and the results will be issued on September 3. The SEC insists that the Covid-related payments relate to 2021 only, and should not be seen as setting a precedent for future years.

However, the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which have been pressing for an increase for years, and which negotiated the deal for 2021, will be seeking their incorporation into future rates.

Prior to the pandemic, the unions had submitted a claim for improved pay for exam-related work, arguing that the rates did not reflect the skills, effort and level of responsibility involved.

The SEC has acknowledged that for many years, it has been experiencing severe difficulties in attracting, recruiting and retaining sufficient numbers of teachers to undertake roles in the delivery of the exams and, in particular, in attracting examiners in sufficient numbers to mark the written exams.