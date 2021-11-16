Teachers’ role in assessing students must be discussed in Leaving Cert reform process, Oireachtas commitee told

The involvement of teachers in assessing students for the Leaving Cert must be part of discussions on the future of senior cycle, the Oireachtas Committee will hear today

Teachers played a central role in the grades awarded to candidates in 2020 and 2021, but unions said it was only because of the difficulties caused by Covid.

But if the conversation about teachers’ role in assessment for State certification is shut down, then the pandemic will have resulted in an educational crisis wasted, an assessment expert will tell the committee.

“Surely now, given everything that has happened in education, a conversation about solutions involving teachers in state certification examinations must take place”, says Professor Michael O’Leary.

He suggests a teacher judgement element in addition to modified exams and continuous assessments.

Prof O’Leary, Prometric Chair in Assessment at the Institute of Education, Dublin City University (DCU) is addressing the latest in a series of hearings on Leaving Cert reform.

Prof O’Leary directs the DCU Centre for Assessment Research, Policy and Practice in Education (CARPE) was a member of the Independent Steering Committee on the implementation of Calculated Grades in 2020.

The plan is for a return to a traditional Leaving Cert in 2020, but long-term reform is the subject of a report currently being considered by Education Minister Norma Foley, and due to be published soon.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) report sets out options for a restructured senior cycle along with changes to assessment, including more continuous assessment and less focus on terminal exams.

But whatever form continuous assessment might take, unions are opposed in principle to teachers being involved in grading their own students and insist that external examiners would be used.

Prof O’Leary say he doesn’t believe anyone will be arguing for a system of calculated/accredited grades where teachers are the sole arbiters of what appears on a student’s Leaving Cert.

He says international research showing that teachers tend to overestimate their students’ performance in exams and the levels of grade inflation witnessed in Ireland in 2020 and 2021 make this a dubious idea.

But he asks: “Could a system be designed so that a determination about achievement in cross-curricular areas such as communication, creativity, problem solving, collaboration or global awareness has the same standing on a student’s certificate at the end of post-primary education as a grade in one of the traditional subject areas?”

He says: “It is hard to argue against the notion that teachers are likely to know more about their students’ achievements than any set of examinations can reveal. At the heart of the matter is fairness for students.”

Prof O’Leary refers to DCU research on the attitudes of teachers to grading their own students in 2020, when the Leaving Cert exams were cancelled because of Covid.

He says while unions were adamant that teachers did not wish to be directly involved in state exams, over one third of teachers indicated their belief that teacher involvement would lead to fairer outcomes for their students.

“Perhaps even more surprising was the significant minority (almost 30pc) who agreed that, as a result of having been involved in the calculated grades process, they felt more positively disposed to being involved directly in assessing their own students for certification purposes.”

Prof O’Leary said the findings point to the possibility that there are voices among the teaching body that have not, heretofore, been heard.

In her submission to the committee Professor Anne Looney, Executive Dean of the DCU Institute of Education said that few rituals in education are as old-fashioned and out of kilter with the way the world works as exams, “both in their physical format and “their end goal of regurgitating reams of notes and index cards containing declarative knowledge to be mentally stored for a relatively short period of time.”

She told the committee that the Leaving Certificate has its current form not because it reflects best practice in assessment, but because it is culturally embedded.

“It persists, despite an annual liturgy of handwringing and head wagging about inequalities in class and gender, concerns for student wellbeing, and pernicious impact on the kind of learning and lives we want for young people, because it has become part of Irish social and cultural life – well beyond the school system.”

She warned of the dangers of senior cycle reform turning into “bearable trade-offs” between public trust in the exams, providing a mechanism by which students can select courses in tertiary education, supporting an inclusive system and opportunities for all learners, the support of the teaching profession and costs and manageability

“And we will move on. And get ready for the next round of handwringing rituals,” she said.

Prof Looney said that “before we move on to the next edition of the Leaving Certificate that will further embed our current educational imaginary, should we give some time to considering whether this imaginary is the one we want and need to get us through what are going to be the most challenging decades in human history.”

She said it had never been more urgent to address this question , whether through the Citizens Assembly on Education as proposed by the government, or another deliberative process.



