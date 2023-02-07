Teachers overseeing oral exams expected to receive between €1,600 to €2,600 over Easter holidays

The State Examinations Commission argues that rescheduling the exams to the first week of the Easter holidays will limit teacher absences from schools, therefore minimising disruption to learning. Photo: Getty Images

Exam chiefs struggling to recruit Leaving Cert examiners are hoping a pay boost will encourage teachers to give up some of their Easter holidays to run the orals.

Rates being offered to teachers for each student they interview will be almost three times what they were in 2019.

It includes an Easter premium of €10.05 per candidate to reflect the change in timing to bring the exams into the first week of the Easter break, as also happened in 2022.

That is on top of a €6-per-student ‘satisfactory completion fee’, introduced as an incentive in 2022, while general pay increases have enhanced the basic rate.

Read More

Oral examiners working for five days and, typically covering 14 to 18 interviews per day, could expect to earn between €1,616.28 and €2,614.88, according to the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

On top of a basic fee of €235.28, they will receive €26.44 per candidate for most oral tests, compared with €9.38 in 2019.

The rate for Leaving Cert Irish foundation level is lower, at €19.73, up from €7 in 2019. Examiners also receive travel expenses and subsistence allowances.

Teacher unions are not happy that the orals have been scheduled for the Easter holidays – running from Saturday April 1 to Thursday April 6 – but have not put up any obstacle to members co-operating.

There are orals in Irish, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Lithuanian and Portuguese.

Traditionally, they have been held in term time and teachers who signed up for the work had to leave their own classes to conduct the exams in other schools.

The SEC argues that rescheduling the exams to the first week of the Easter holidays will limit teacher absences from schools. It means disruption to teaching and learning is minimised.

The SEC is also incentivising schools to encourage their teachers to come forward. It has advised that if numbers are insufficient, it may not be possible to complete the orals in the week before Easter. It said it would prioritise tests in schools where teachers are acting as examiners.

There is a contingency plan to schedule tests on two school days later in April and, if necessary, in mid-to-late May, when teachers would have to leave their classrooms to do the work.

While the SEC is going ahead with Easter orals again this year, it is reviewing the impact of conducting the exams at this time, which will determine what happens in 2024.