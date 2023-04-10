| 8.9°C Dublin

Teachers on accommodation crisis: ‘There are two of us living in an apartment built for one. Space is very limited’

Teacher Conall Ó Dufaigh in his one-bedroom apartment in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh and Katherine Donnelly

English and history teacher Conall Ó Dufaigh is glad to have an apartment to rent in Bray, with his girlfriend, even if it was designed for just one person.

Although there is no immediate threat that they will be presented with a notice to quit, the ending of the eviction ban is nevertheless a worry.

