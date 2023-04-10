Teachers on accommodation crisis: ‘There are two of us living in an apartment built for one. Space is very limited’

English and history teacher Conall Ó Dufaigh is glad to have an apartment to rent in Bray, with his girlfriend, even if it was designed for just one person.

Although there is no immediate threat that they will be presented with a notice to quit, the ending of the eviction ban is nevertheless a worry.

“You do hear many stories and I have friends 20 years older than me facing periodic evictions,” he said. “They stay somewhere for a year or two and are told it needs to be painted or a relative needs to move in and, shortly afterwards, find it up on Daft.ie again.

We’re on the salaries where a generation ago you would be looking at buying

“The landlord advertised this one-bed flat for one person. He was surprised to see us both going for it. Space is very, very limited.”

When it comes to buying, he says he is trying to save in the hope that prices will fall, and he will meet the market somewhere in the middle.

“It is a dream to have a home, a roof over your head that you know is going to be there next year,” he added.

“My girlfriend works in youth mental health services. We’re on the salaries where a generation ago you would be looking at buying. I’m not into competition between the generations, but I think then it was an achievable goal to save in a more realistic period of time.”

Now in his early 30s, Conall began his career as a special needs assistant on €12 an hour when he rented a three-bed house.

“It was a bit dilapidated, but it was achievable for someone in their early 20s in a relatively low-paid job,” he said.

Now, he added, “there’s a lot of making peace with the fact that you’re saving in the background and not thinking too much about it, and every so often looking at housing prices and hoping there will be a dip at some point”.

Read More

‘The alarm goes off at 5am. I spend three hours a day in the car’ – Aideen Clarke

Expand Close Secondary school teacher Aideen Clarke from Limerick. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Secondary school teacher Aideen Clarke from Limerick. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Aideen Clarke turned her back on offers to work in the Middle East and elsewhere, “because I want to be a teacher in Ireland”.

Ireland needs people like Aideen, a secondary school teacher of economics, business and maths, but makes it very hard for her to live here.

“Teaching is what I am made to do, this is what I want to do, but it makes me sad and frustrated and disillusioned to be feeling so unvalued,” she said.

The Limerick woman is working in Stepaside, Co Dublin, but can’t afford to rent in the capital, so she drives every day from Mountrath, Co Laois. She picked there as she thought it would be about an hour’s drive, but it is always more.

Even commuting from the midlands comes at a high price.

There is no quality of life

“I am paying 50pc of my take-home pay on rent and the diesel for my car costs an arm and a leg,” she said.

Buying is not an option. She qualified in her late-30s, and is now on about €47,000 a year. As a 44-year-old on a public sector pay scale, she sees herself as a “perfect mortgage candidate, but I can’t save for a deposit”.

The financial toll is only part of the problem.

“The alarm goes off at 5am,” she said. “I spend an average of three hours a day in the car. There is no quality of life.

“I don’t know whether my long-term future is in Dublin, but it is for now. I can’t afford to live there, but I can’t afford to commute, for financial reasons or for work-life balance and my own well-being. I’m not complaining, but that’s the reality.”

Although secure in her current accommodation, Aideen went through the agony of being given three months’ notice last year. She said: “I really worried about being made homeless. I couldn’t find anywhere to live.

“It wasn’t even a question of what I could afford, but I couldn’t find anything.”

‘Being able to buy a home is not on horizon’ – Keith Rooney (27)

Expand Close Keith Rooney (27) is a maths and science teacher. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keith Rooney (27) is a maths and science teacher. Photo: Mark Condren

After a conversation with a Fine Gael councillor on the doorstep of the family home where he still lives, Keith Rooney was even more convinced he wouldn’t be able to buy a place on his own.

At 27, the maths and science teacher, who works in a secondary school in Dublin 15, doesn’t expect he’ll be moving out of the family house in Mulhuddart any time soon.

The councillor said her friend was a teacher and was struggling until she met a doctor, and could then afford a place.

“That’s more realistic than finding a mortgage apparently. I think the point she was making was that on one teacher’s income it was never going to happen,” he said.

Even if I wanted to move out to Ashbourne or Ratoath, it’s still not affordable

A teacher’s salary starts at €42,015 and rises gradually, in 27 increments, to €77,267.

“To be fair, it is a nice salary scale when starting off, compared to friends, but then the progression is slow,” he added.

“Given that mortgages are based on three-and-a-half times your salary, you’re not getting much for that at the moment.”

There is a shortage of teachers, particularly in Dublin where property prices and rents are sky high. But buying or renting near the school where he works is not a possibility, he said.

“Every now and then I go and have a look at Daft.ie. Even if I wanted to move out to Ashbourne or Ratoath, it’s still not affordable.

“I’m in a fortunate position, living at home. I’m teaching in the same school I went to. In that sense, I am quite fortunate to have a job just five minutes around the corner.” But when it comes to buying a home, “without finding that doctor, it isn’t on the horizon”.