Teachers marking own Leaving Cert students is ‘educational pyrite’, ASTI warns as it votes against changes

Secondary teachers have voted unanimously to reaffirm union policy that they do not assess their students' work for State examination certificate purposes.

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) members voiced fury at their Cork conference that the proposed senior cycle changes flagged by Education Minister Norma Foley will critically undermine the world-renowned 'gold standard' ranking of Ireland's Leaving Cert.

The ASTI unanimously endorsed a steering committee emergency motion to maintain a firm policy that teachers do not assess their students' work for State exam certification such as the Leaving Cert.

ASTI members also voted by a majority to refuse to engage in any discussion about Leaving Cert reform until "a full, open and transparent study of the Junior Cert has been conducted and its findings made public."

The union will now carefully consult with teachers over the controversial senior cycle changes outlined by the minister on March 29.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) passed a similar motion at its conference today.

ASTI members warned the union will not tolerate a repeat of past mistakes over junior cycle reform.

Union bosses said any attempt to push through Leaving Cert change could result in "an educational pyrite fiasco."

ASTI standing committee member Philip Irwin said the minister had spoken to teachers "in a disgraceful way" about Leaving Cert change and grade assessment by teachers.

He said teachers had only gotten involved in calculated grades for the Leaving Cert as an emergency measure during the two year Covid-19 pandemic and only after firm commitments it would not be taken as a precedent.

Mr Irwin warned that resultant grade inflation of such a long-term move would prove to be "unsustainable."

He urged the Government to "listen to teachers" over how future development of the Leaving Cert should be handled.

ASTI Dungarvan delegate Michael McGrath said the status of the Leaving Cert was world-renowned.

He said Ireland was the only country whose state exams were accepted for entrance to Harvard without further entrance exams.

“We are punching way above our weight,” he said. “Why? Because Harvard and MIT know that a Leaving Cert grade cannot be bought by [a wealthy] daddy. We have a system that is not broken - why change it?"

ASTI Donegal branch member Patrick Curley warned that teacher assessment of students for the Leaving Cert was "a red line issue" for the union.

"We do not assess our own students - I am a teacher, I do not assess students,” he said.

He warned that secondary teachers do not want to operate as judge, jury and exam executioner of their own students.

ASTI Fingal member Sinéad Moore said she taught in an Italian school which charged up to €26,000 per year for students.

"Before the exam I told students if you plagiarise, you will get zero per cent,” she said.

But she said she came under enormous pressure from the families of two students who plagiarised their exams and received the promised zero per cent - and eventually even came under pressure from her own principal to relent.

"You are putting teachers in a really difficult position [by exam assessment]. We do not want to go down that route. The only people who are going to benefit from teachers assessing students are the rich and powerful," she said.

ASTI Desmond branch member Seamas Mescill said the existing Leaving Cert in Ireland boasted hard-won integrity which should not be jeopardised.

"I believe they [Government] are taking advantage of the goodwill we showed them over the past two years. They want to seize the opportunity and plough ahead,” he said.

ASTI Tipperary delegate Noel Buckley said there was "massive support" within both the ASTI and TUI to oppose the issue of teacher exam assessment.

"We need to sing from the same hymn sheet - we are both opposed to this. Our system of external assessment has served us well,” he said.

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie bluntly warned: “Teachers assessing their students for State Certification is simply a bad idea.

"I fear that the equivalent of an educational pyrite fiasco could be under construction."

He also warned the Government that teachers will not be sidelined in the critical process of changing the Leaving Cert.

"The views of ASTI members will be sought as always and ascertained in a detailed consultation across our structures to inform our position. Those views will be brought to every forum at every stage of the process. We will not be cheerleaders for anyone and we will not be sidelined."

Mr Christie said lessons had to be learned from past mistakes.

"Without drilling down too deeply into the details, I see two fundamental problems with the proposals. Minister Foley has stated that the changes she is bringing forward aim to reduce stress on students. A noble objective that we would all share,” he said.

However, it has been a popular commentary for many years that the big problem with the Leaving Certificate is not so much the examinations per se but the fact that they are tethered to progression to third level and it is that (which) drives the stress."

He cited a study by Professor Áine Hyland which found that the examination became the determinant of what was studied with non-examination subjects getting little or no attention.

"Student stress levels increase as the June examination looms and for some students their final year in school is an unhappy experience which they simply want to get through as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr Christie noted that Prof Hyland found the problem was not with the curriculum.

The union boss warned the second major problem was the manner in which the minister had outlined the proposed changes on March 29.

"She did this without consultation or negotiation of any kind with their union. She enveloped it all in nice soft language peppered with notions of inclusion, valued stakeholders, consultation and what have you,” he said.

"It is a neat trick if you can carry it off. Let me be clear. If this is the manner in which she intends to proceed with her proposals she will find that we in the ASTI can be a strong adversary. ASTI members cannot and will not be taken for granted."

Mr Christie also warned that lessons needed to be learned from the introduction of the current junior cycle framework and the way in which "uncritical voices" attempted to influence matters.

"A similar coalition of uncritical allies has now emerged, positioning themselves wisely as they would see it as the proposals for senior cycle evolve,” he said.

"The truth is that change wrought from within a herd mentality, as we saw at junior cycle, could be very detrimental. I fear that many of the actors from among the great and good of the educational establishment may have allowed themselves to fall within the definition of success put forward by Winston Churchill when he observed that success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

The union boss said that the ASTI "has never shied away from change."

"If we have been sticklers, it’s because we have always insisted that the change must be founded on clear and established research and underpinned by a coherent strategy that is properly resourced. That’s why as far back as 2016 we secured an agreement that a longitudinal study of junior cycle be undertaken in the succeeding years,” he said.

"Wouldn’t we be in a much better position today to assess where we are at junior cycle and where we need to go with senior cycle if the Department of Education had not reneged on the commitment."

Mr Christie warned that the basic requirement for anything in life was a solid foundation.

"That’s why we have consistently argued that a full and comprehensive analysis of the junior cycle needed to be fully completed and taken into account before any proposals would emerge to build upon it in the form of a new senior cycle."