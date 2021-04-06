Teachers demand major review of Junior Cert before further Leaving Cert reforms

One ASTI delegate said there was a global trend devaluing the status of the teaching profession

Secondary school teachers have demanded a major review of the Junior Cert before the roll-out of any further Leaving Cert reforms.

Delegates at the ASTI’s 99th annual convention this morning backed a motion seeking an assurance that a full and comprehensive investigation will be carried out.

They want this to be undertaken and published by an independent education body before any changes are proposed or implemented.

Contributors spoke of “woolly” reforms and a lack of clarity on the specifications for teaching various subjects.

They also backed a motion calling for “depth of treatment and range of subject knowledge” to be included in the design template for all Leaving Cert subjects.

Proposing the motion, James Breslin of the Dublin south central branch said there had been a global trend devaluing the status of the teaching profession that applied market concepts to all social institutions.

He said this had repositioned teachers as the producers of outcomes and not as thinking and judging professionals.

Mr Breslin said the Junior Cert model had not succeeded in improving the education of our pupils and changes were imposed from the top down in the form of a diktat.

He agreed with a previous speaker who described it as a lot of “woolly nonsense”. Mr Breslin said teachers were not active stakeholders in the reform process.

“I want to see any proposed changes at senior level being built on a successful model at junior level,” he said.

He said noted that the stakes are higher at senior level for students and emphasised the need to proceed cautiously.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Niall Mahon claimed that Junior Cert science is simply not fit for purpose in terms of what it is delivering for students.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) has conducted an extensive review of the senior cycle in recent years.

This has taken on board the views of students, parents, teachers and other groups.

It has considered a range of options including a greater array of assessment methods, such as projects, with less reliance on the traditional written exams.

The review has also explored issues such as offering students more flexibility about what to study, including a focus on developing vocational skills and getting away from the idea that the Leaving Cert is only about CAO points.

The NCCA is expected to sign off on its advice to Education Minister Norma Foley next month and to send its report to the Department of Education in June.

Research commissioned by the ASTI in 2019 concluded that significant senior cycle curriculum change is not suitable in the next few years.

Dr Brian Fleming found this was because of a lack of capacity, uncertainty about the outcomes of the junior cycle and a deterioration in teachers’ working conditions.

Key recommendations included a need for a rigorous independent evaluation of the framework for the junior cycle.

Other speakers called forclarity on subject specifications and Geraldine O’Brien of the Clare branch claimed the NCCA is not listening to the concerns of representatives on subjects.

Delegate John Sims said it was like being in the Great British Bake Off, where you were given a technical challenge with minimum instructions.

