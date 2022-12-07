Teachers’ career breaks and job shares may be suspended or restricted amid school staffing crisis

Career breaks and job shares for teachers may be restricted as part of emergency efforts to deal with classroom staffing shortages.

The Department of Education is also looking at days off that teachers can claim in return for doing a summer course.

They all fall into the category of non-statutory leave and the department is now considering suspending or amending current arrangements in the face of the teacher supply crisis

It is among a number of proposals to tackle the teacher recruitment and retention crisis outlined to Cabinet members today .

The new plan comes a day ahead of a Social Democrats Private Members’ Motion before the Dáil, calling for measures to address the serious shortage of teachers in primary and second-level schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley advised Cabinet colleagues today of a range of new actions planned or under serious consideration in the face of mounting pressure from school principals.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) later “deplored the lack of engagement and consultation" by the minister on potential changes to members’ terms and conditions.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) said it would make the profession “less attractive and ultimately worsen the teacher recruitment and teacher crisis" and also criticised the lack of consultation.

Career breaks are very popular with teachers and allow for a period of unpaid leave for no less than one school year and up to five years at any time, and a maximum of 10 years during a teacher’s career.

The main aim is to facilitate a teacher’s personal and professional development such as through voluntary service overseas, accompanying spouse or partner on diplomatic or military posting, education, public representation, family reasons or self-employment.

But the career break scheme contributes to a lack of teachers available to work in schools.

At least 2,375 teachers were on career break in the 2020/21 year. The figure does not include teachers in the education and training board (ETB) sector, which accounts for about one-third of post-primary schools and a small number of community national schools.

Certain flexibilities have already been introduced to encourage teachers on career break back to the classroom to help address current shortages.

But despite that and a range of other measures introduced in recent months, both primary and post-primary schools continue to struggle to find teachers, many for both long term and short term positions.

Dublin and other urban areas are the worst hit.

Ms Foley briefed colleagues today as she will be out of the country for tomorrow’s regular Cabinet meeting, because she is attending the OECD Council Meeting of Education Ministers in Paris, a once-in-a-decade event.

The minister also advised Cabinet members that the teacher supply consultative forum would be re-evaluated, to see where it could be enhanced.

She said that there would increased consultation with the partners in education, including teacher unions, and they would also explore if it needed a more targeted approach.

Other measures under consideration include incentivising and supporting schools employing a teacher on less than full hours to use the teacher sharing scheme to fill vacancies, and reducing the oversight on student teachers on placement to allow the class teacher fill a gap elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Teaching Council will be asked to carry out a review of the registration process for those qualified outside the State and also to consider, allowing UK-trained teachers, on a temporary basis, to undertake their induction in Ireland, as was offered during Covid-19.

Recently, the minister announced that teacher supply panels at primary level – which are intended to give clusters of schools access to a sub at short notice – were being reviewed after it emerged that many were empty or short-staffed.

She told colleagues today that this may lead to some modifications in terms of how panels are used and how recruitment for the panels operates.

Two in three (65pc) primary schools in Dublin and one in four (27pc) nationwide have not been able to fill their staffing allocation this year, according to a recent survey by the Irish Primary Principals Network(IPPN)

More than four in five (83pc) primary principals reported that their special education teachers were being deployed to cover absences in mainstream classes.

A recent Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) survey found that 91pc of post-primary schools experienced teacher recruitment difficulties in the past six months, while 61pc experienced teacher retention difficulties.