Teachers and SNAs keep up pressure for priority vaccination after ‘shock and disappointment’ over roll-out plan reversal

Teacher unions are keeping up their campaign for teachers to get priority vaccination against Covid.

A meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley and public health and vaccination experts has done nothing to alloy their anger over changes to the inoculation schedule, which has pushed teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) down the list

Last night’s briefing was attended by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and representatives of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), who outlined the rationale for a change to an age-based system.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said serious questions remained as to the Government’s timeframe for vaccinating teachers in primary and special schools.

The union said it was insisting that the Government “honours the commitment given to education staff to be in the first 30pc of the adult population to receive vaccination, after the most vulnerable have received theirs”.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) described the meeting as “unsatisfactory”.

The union said the information presented was “not sufficient to convince the ASTI of the rationale supporting the revision of the vaccination roll-out programme”.

A spokesperson said teachers and other school staff were frontline workers and with high levels of contacts each day and often working in poorly ventilated classrooms of up to 30 students.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie said they sought “and did not receive, a persuasive rationale for treating teachers, who work in busy, crowded classrooms, in the same manner as workers who are able to work from home”.

Mr Gillespie said, in huge numbers, members had already contacted the union to state that they felt dismayed and demoralised by this development.

“In yesterday evening’s meeting, we strongly expressed the shock and disappointment of our members and the huge frustration over the manner of the announcement, which was made without warning or consultation.”

He said the TUI’s position had always been that the most vulnerable in society, including the elderly and those with underlying health issues, should be prioritised for vaccination in the first instance and that remained their position.

“The TUI and other unions representing school staff were told clearly and repeatedly by Government that teachers, as essential workers, would be in the first third of the adult population next to be vaccinated. We trusted that assurance and that trust has now been betrayed,” he said.

Calling for the delay to vaccination of teachers to be reversed, Mr Gillespie said any rational consideration of the revised policy would “conclude that it makes no sense that a person working from home or working remotely will be vaccinated at the same time as an essential frontline worker of the same age – such, for example, as a teacher in a crowded classroom with unvaccinated students”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Fórsa, the union representing SNAs, has written to Taoiseach Michéal Martin asking that the Government decision be reviewed.

The union’s head of education, Andy Pike, said that SNAs worked in crowded settings where social distancing was not possible.

“There are few other groups outside health and social care who work on a consistent basis providing intimate care without the ability to maintain social distancing,” he wrote.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

