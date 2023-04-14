| 3°C Dublin

Teacher wins colleagues’ support after complaining about homophobic abuse

James Turbitt, who suffered homophobic abuse at an teachers' union conference Expand
Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A teacher who claims he suffered homophobic slurs at a union conference has urged people in education to be mindful of the language they use towards others.

James Turbitt, an English teacher who works at a Deis school in north Dublin, received a standing ovation at the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) delegate conference in Wexford yesterday after he spoke out about his experience of homophobia.

I felt very threatened as it was in a confined space

