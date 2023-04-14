Teacher wins colleagues’ support after complaining about homophobic abuse

A teacher who claims he suffered homophobic slurs at a union conference has urged people in education to be mindful of the language they use towards others.

James Turbitt, an English teacher who works at a Deis school in north Dublin, received a standing ovation at the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) delegate conference in Wexford yesterday after he spoke out about his experience of homophobia.

Mr Turbitt told how he was attending the ASTI’s conference in Cork last year and was in the lift with a group of three young men.

He said they became abusive towards him, calling him words such as “queer”, “faggot” and “poof”.

“I felt very threatened as it was in a confined space in the lift and it made me not want to come to the convention this year,” he said.

“I wanted to get on stage and ask the delegates here if they were happy that such people were sitting amongst us, and thankfully their reaction indicated that they in no way condoned what happened. I thought it was disgraceful behaviour that should be called out.”

Mr Turbitt has worked in education for 19 years and recently joined the ASTI’s equality committee.

He said the committee aims to improve the language used by teachers in the staffroom about people from the LGBTQ+ community and those from different backgrounds.

“It’s about being fair and equal to all people,” he said.

“As an English teacher, vocabulary is so important. It’s like giving someone a card saying ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’, and then on the inside saying, ‘I don’t really like you’.

“Words can cause mental health issues and dissuade people from doing things. I almost didn’t come here today, but ASTI president Miriam Duggan encouraged me to.”

I’m thankful that my fellow delegates have supported me

Mr Turbitt received applause and was told by members of the union that he has their support.

“I’m not an angry person, but what happened made my blood boil,” he said.

“I came to the convention because I believe in a lot of elements of what the union stands for, but I do think that more education is needed in this regard.

“I’m thankful that my fellow delegates have supported me and their reaction has been a positive one”.