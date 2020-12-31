Teacher unions split on impact of new deal on two-tier pay scales

The two second-level teachers’ unions, the ASTI and the TUI, see two key areas of unfinished business.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) have welcomed the proposals for “the closing of the pay inequality chapter”.

The deal provides for new entrant teachers, recruited since January 1, 2011, skipping point 12 of the pay scale, and jumping directly from point 11 to point 13.

Teachers recruited since 2011 who have already reached point 12 or higher on the scale would move one point further than they would under normal incremental progression.

The INTO said this resolved the outstanding issue where entrants in the 2011 to 2014 cohorts were to have continuing losses compared to a pre-2011 recruits. If the deal is accepted it would bring early benefits to that group.

INTO general secretary John Boyle briefed members of the union’s executive committee today on the details. The committee will meet again on Monday to decide on putting the agreement to a ballot of members.

He said the proposals would be studied by members of the committee and plans would be set in motion to both inform members and conduct a ballot.

Neither the ASTI nor the TUI commented on the deal, although it was considered by the ASTI’s powerful Standing Committee at a meeting today.

Later, the ASTI said that the Standing Committee and the larger executive committee would consider the proposed agreement over the coming weeks.

The TUI executive committee is expected to meet early next week.

It is understood there is considerable disappointment within the two unions that the proposals do not address two other issues.

One is for a return to a situation where their members start on the third point of the salary scale, rather than the first, in recognition of how it takes up to six years for second-level teachers to gain their qualification, including time in the classroom.

They are also seeking payment of the H Dip/PME allowance to those who started teaching after February 1, 2012.

It was traditionally held by second-level teachers, but axed when allowances were cut for new entrants during the recession. It counted towards pensions and unions argue that it is core pay.

Conceding it would almost certainly trigger knock-on claims by other unions for the restoration of other allowances.

