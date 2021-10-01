Teacher unions say they are not seeking pandemic bonus

The three teacher unions insist they are not seeking a pandemic payment.

It follows reports earlier this week that they were claiming a bonus similar to that being sought for frontline workers.

But the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said today that it was not seeking any such personal financial reward.

In a separate statement, the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) also confirmed that it had not been asking for a bonus.

It follows confirmation from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) that it was not claiming a pandemic payment, or any other bonus.

The INTO stated: “We are not asking for a pandemic payment, nor was that our position this week. “

Read More

The primary teachers’ union said it had “ long called for health-care workers, and other essential workers, to be acknowledged for their critical role during the darkest of days and that’s what we will support at any discussions on this issue.”

The union said while “teachers’ extraordinary efforts should be acknowledged”, the pandemic bonus they wanted was “much needed investment in our primary and special schools”.

The INTO statement added: “We aren’t looking for a temporary, personal financial reward but rather long term financial investment in our primary and special schools.”

The union said the upcoming Budget was “an obvious opportunity to recognise the great efforts of all education staff with tangible investment in our schools”.

It said this could be done by “reducing our supersized classes, supporting our school leaders, funding our schools and guaranteeing access to a qualified teacher for every pupil.”

Meanwhile , the ASTI stated that it had not been asking for a pandemic payment and supported calls for “healthcare workers, and other essential workers, to be acknowledged for their critical role during the crisis”.

The ASTI referred to the suggestion from the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that workers across the public and private sector should be recognised for their efforts during the pandemic “and it was in that context that we stated earlier this week that teachers’ extraordinary efforts should be acknowledged.

“Of course, we insist that we wouldn’t be excluded from any such discussions. However, at no point did we reference a ‘pandemic bonus payment’.

Meanwhile, in a statement on its website, the TUI also denied it was seeking a pandemic bonus, but said if a wider discussion commenced “we would welcome the opportunity to participate in that process”.

It added that the TUI would, at any discussion, “highlight the structural unfairness and inequalities that was clearly evident during the pandemic due to the continued lack of investment and underfunding of education over many years.

“One issue we would raise is the unfairness inflicted by Government upon teachers and other public servants who entered the profession since 1 January 2011 i.e. different pay scales for the same work.”