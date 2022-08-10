Teacher unions are announcing plans to ballot members next month on industrial action as pressure mounts on the Government to come up with an acceptable pay offer for public servants.

A special meeting of the Irish National Teacher’s Organisation (INTO) executive gave the go ahead for a September ballot “unless the Government’s irresponsible procrastination on public-sector pay talks ends quickly with a respectable pay offer put on the table”.

The Standing Committee of the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) also decided today to conduct a ballot of members this September on potential industrial action. The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) executive will meet tomorrow on the same issue.

All public sector unions are preparing for ballots on the issue, as they demand increase to combat spiralling inflation.

If they do not get an acceptable offer, the unions have announced a coordinated campaign across the public service but haven’t decided on the form of action yet.

The two sides are due to go back into talks in late August at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the outcome of those negotiations will determine whether ballots for industrial action go ahead.

ASTI president Miriam Duggan said teachers and other public sector workers were trying to cope with hefty cost of living increases and a significant improvement in pay was “essential to help offset spiralling inflation”.

INTO president John Driscoll said his executive’s decision was “taken in solidarity with all workers across the public service who are battling accelerating inflation and steep increases in the cost of living, as are all Irish workers”.

He said any ballot for industrial action would be preceded by a two-week consultation process with members and a full ballot of all members will take place in early September, should the Government fail in the meantime to make a meaningful offer in respect of pay.

Mr Driscoll called on the Government to urgently return to negotiations with a respectable pay offer that unions could put to a ballot of their members.

“As a member of the ICTU Public Services Committee, the INTO has supported efforts under the review clause of the Building Momentum agreement to secure a necessary pay uplift for public sector workers.

"This uplift is essential in light of skyrocketing inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, “ he said.

“For five long months, soaring inflation has decimated workers’ take-home pay across the public and private sectors.

“Our members have waited patiently for their employer, the Irish Government, to take steps to address the enormous financial pressures they are facing.

"It beggars belief that – at a time when exchequer returns are in a broadly positive space – the Government is engaging in delay tactics, seemingly forgetting the trojan work of public servants during the recent pandemic.”

He said teachers will be concerned about the winter that lies ahead as schools across the country reopen for a new school term.

"Given the tokenistic offer made by Government last June, and their repeated failure to engage on the review of the pay terms within the Building Momentum agreement since then, it is regrettably time for us to initiate a ballot of members to seek a mandate, up to and including industrial action.

“This is never a decision a trade union takes lightly, and we are mindful of the disruption and distress industrial action can unfortunately cause members of the public we work with day in, day out.

"There is still time for Government to do the right thing and we call on them once again to return to the negotiation table with a respectable pay offer. This will ease the financial pressures being felt by public servants who are struggling to make ends meet.”

At the end of June, the Government offered an additional 2.5pc for the whole of 2021 and 2022, while inflation over the period is more than 10pc.

Mr Driscoll said the union was “profoundly disappointed” that the WRC talks process had stalled for the last two months, “despite frequent statements from leading Government figures on the need to provide a pay increase for hard-pressed public servants.”