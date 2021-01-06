Teacher unions angry at plans for partial re-opening of schools

Teacher unions are angry over plans for partial reopening of schools from next Monday to cater for students with special needs and Leaving Cert candidates.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle described the move to open special schools, special classed in mainstream schools and high risk units as “rushed and reckless.”

He said the Department of Education did not consult with the INTO on the decision to provide face to face education for children with special educational needs.

The union expressed serious concern about the expectation that these specialised settings could reopen fully from next Monday “without necessary preparation time and protections required for staff and students when virtually everyone else in the country was being forced to stay at home in a frantic effort to flatten the curve.”

There are 1,836 special classes in 964 schools, catering mainly for children with Autism Spectrum disorder (ASD), 124 special schools as well as other units for children requiring high levels of care and protection.

Mr Boyle said special schools, students and staff did not exist in a bubble separate from wider society.

“The sustainable and safe reopening of these schools and classes should be based on specific health advice, with adequate preparation and a staged reopening.

“The rushed plan as laid out today is reckless and takes unnecessary risks which could easily be avoided. In light of public health advice, it is questionable whether attendance at such premises will be other than minimal.”

He said it was ironic that building sites were being closed on public health grounds just as pupils and staff are sent to work together “with little evidence of additional safety assessments, specific public health review of risk and clear additional supports".

INTO was also told that teachers were authorised to go to school to support remote learning as needed and the 5km travel restriction would not apply to them or for education staff who would be facilitating face to face learning in specialised settings.

“However, we urge that schools would ensure that as far as possible, teachers are able to comply with public health guidance and remain at home.”

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said it had not been provided with a credible level of assurance by the Government that schools would be safe places next week.

The union said it was concerned that today’s Government decision had been made “without full consideration of potential consequences to current public health objectives. “

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said it was “gravely concerned” around both the health and safety risks and logistical problems posed by the move.

The union said it was “completely unacceptable that it was not consulted by the Department, adding that engagement on the matter with other education stakeholders and public health representatives was urgently required”.

TUI President Martin Marjoram described it as a “premature decision” that was “deeply damaging to the trust and confidence that has allowed us to keep schools open since September, despite the various problems.

“Our members do not have trust and confidence that opening schools to Leaving Certificate students as is proposed can be safely achieved under the current circumstances.

“We are seriously concerned by both the health and safety risks and logistical problems posed by this move at this time.”

