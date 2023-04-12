Teacher tells of the harrowing effects of long-Covid as she says sufferers are a ‘silenced community’

A motion calling on the INTO to negotiate an amendment to sick leave entitlements to include a new category for long-Covid was passed. File photo

A primary teacher was visibly upset as she outlined her lonely and harrowing journey with long-Covid.

Karan Browne opened her address to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) conference by asking delegates to “please bear with me, if I become breathless or cough.”

She told them she starts every day going through process of checking whether she can feel her hands and her feet, whether she feels faint or has a rash, and whether her limbs or face are swollen.

Asking herself, “Can I stand, will I vomit” are also a regular part of her morning checklist.

Ms Browne, of the INTO’s Listowel, Co Kerry branch, shared a lengthy list of conditions from which she is suffering: dysautonomic function, postural tachycardia syndrome, severe acquired asthma, peripheral neuropathy, chronic fatigue, brain fog and post-exertional malaise.

“I have lost my hair, I now wear extensions and I have not been permitted to exercise for almost two years.

“The signals between all body function is and the brain are damaged or broken, I have an abnormally high heart rate, my body is unable to regulate its own temperature. I wear compression clothing and gloves to assist this control.

“I can experience an indescribable exhaustion that can force me to sleep for hours at a time. All these conditions have been caused by long Covid.”

She said she was under the care of an amazing GP, a respiratory consultant, a neurologist and a long-Covid clinic.

Ms Browne, has been working in a special school for the last 20 years, says she has used all her sick leave, 181 days, and how fears losing her career.

She said long-Covid sufferers were a “silenced community and it has been a lonely journey. The stress I have endured over my sick leave is one I carry daily.”

Ms Browne proposed a motion to conference calling on the INTO to negotiate an amendment to sick leave entitlements to include a new category for long-Covid.

The motion, which was carried, also calls on the union to negotiate with their insurers to include long-Covid in the protection scheme.