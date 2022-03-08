Teacher seeks nationwide blue and yellow non-uniform day for Ukraine

Her county colours have inspired a Co Clare born guidance counsellor to push for a nationwide blue and yellow non-uniform day across the country next week to fundraise for Ukraine.

Niamh Daly-Norris works at St Mary’s High School, Midleton, Co Cork but her native county’s saffron and blue colour code - which bears a striking similarity to the Ukraine flag - is driving her campaign.

She initially proposed the idea to Clare schools given the similarity of the county colours to flag of Ukraine, but many other schools outside of the county have taken an interest.

Ms Daly-Norris is proposing that school communities - regardless of whether they have a uniform - would consider wearing the blue and yellow colours on March 16, with a proposed contribution of €2 to the campaign.

It is the day before schools close for the extended St Patrick’s break.

“While I am aware that many schools have taken on initiatives to fundraise, a national blue and yellow non-uniform day would be making a significant statement in support of the Ukrainian people and provide much needed funding to help with the humanitarian crisis,” she said.

She said if a school has already taken on the initiative, it would be great if they could facilitate the blue and yellow non-uniform Day on March 16, free of charge, as a show of solidarity.

Ms Daly-Norris has written to national representative bodies in the schools sector asking them to promote the idea among their members.

She has been working with Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley who visited Ukraine last week, to build support for the idea in Clare.

“We are hoping that schools will donate the proceeds to the Irish Red Cross,” she said.