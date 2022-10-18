Tax credit for student rent extended to parents who pay for their children

Parents who pay rent for their son or daughter attending third-level will be entitled to the rental tax credit, under proposals agreed by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Further and Higher Education Minister Harris.

It follows arrangements announced in Budget 2023, allowing a maximum tax credit of €500 to apply, or €1,000 in the case of a jointly assessed couple.

Students who rent a room, or pay rent will receive the credit of €500 per taxpayer per year and now it is being extended to parents of third level students, where they pay their child’s rent.

Read More

The student must be in a tenancy registered with the Residential Tenancies Board.

The relief will be given on foot of a claim being made to Revenue by the individual.

Mr Harris said they had heard from students and their parents about the importance of making sure that they could benefit from this credit.

“I am pleased that today we are confirming they can. I want to thank Minister Donohoe for his support on this,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said having reflected on the situation where a parent pays the rent for their child attending third level education, he had decided to extend the application of the tax credit.

“This will provide further help towards the cost of third level education and builds on the measures announced in Budget 2023 for the higher education sector,” he said.