Taoiseach vows schools will re-open as planned - including in Laois, Kildare and Offaly

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin vowed that all Irish schools will re-open as he said the Government was determined to avoid children suffering damage to their mental health and development from the pandemic.

Mr Martin - speaking in Cork - also insisted that schools will re-open in Laois, Kildare and Offaly despite all three counties having been the focus of special lockdown measures because of a surge in Covid-19 cases earlier this month.

The Taoiseach visited Nagle Community College as he paid tribute to the "can do" attitude of teachers determined to re-open classrooms first shut five months ago because of the pandemic.

"What is important – I know as a former educationalist myself and as a parent – the most fundamental thing in life is the education experience for a child," he said.

"We know the younger a child is, the more they learn - they learn far more early in life that they will for the rest of their lives.

"The mental health of a child will suffer, the overall development of a child will suffer – some children may not return to school – there’s a hell of a lot at stake for the child.

"That is why I’m so determined to try and get schools re-opened. But we will evolve and adapt. We are not going to put the health and safety of children at risk or even the staff of schools at risk and that is why we took the measures yesterday.

"I think if schools don’t re-open we will be damaging children in terms of their intellectual development, their social development and in terms of their overall wellbeing and we have to balance that in terms of how we organise the school environment.

"I believe sincerely (that) the overall development and wellbeing of the child is very much dependent on the right motivation - I passionately believe the re-opening of the schools is an important milestone to be achieved in that regard notwithstanding the difficulties – we are going to have to evolve and adapt.

"That is why we took the measures in relation to Laois Offaly and Kildare. Why? Because we wanted to nip things in the bud."

Mr Martin toured the Mahon school to see the measures put in place to aid the post-Covid-19 lockdown re-opening.

These range from all children receiving personal protective equipment packs on their return including masks, face shields, wipes and sanitisation gel.

Teachers will operate individually with staff interaction radically curtailed.

Furthermore, special 'bio bubbles' will be created for class groups – and social distancing measures will be adopted as well as the use of perspex to offer maximum personal protection in certain circumstances.

"I wanted to see at first hand myself the types of changes that are being made to schools in the various school settings to facilitate the re-opening of schools," he said.

"I am very impressed here by Nagle Community College – it is very interesting to see the computer rooms and the use of perspex coming down out of the ceiling.

"It is evidence of the can-do attitude of teachers and education staff across the board in just getting to grips with this and saying we are going to make this happen and we are going to do everything possible we can to re-open our schools for the sake of our children and our students who have lost a lot already because of Covid-19."

Mr Martin insisted the Government was fully aware of what was at sake for the education sector.

"I am very conscious that as Taoiseach of this country we owe it to the children and the young people to enable them to have a proper quality learning experience and education experience because it’s one of the great differences that it can make to a person’s life," he said.

"I have always been deeply concerned about the loss of so much school time early in the year – I think it’s very very important that we do everything we can to enable children to come back to school safely with all of the staff.

"They recognise here that this is about adapting and evolving and proper preparation – it’s also about taking personal responsibility – everyone here will get their personal PPE packs on arrival.

"I am actually very heartened by what I saw here today.

"Evolve and adapt will be the key watch words in relation to the school year and I must tribute to the teachers, SNA, the schools staffs and principals across the country for really working quietly and effectively over the last number of weeks to get their classrooms and schools ready.

"The measures that the schools have taken – I’m heartened by this morning – first of all, it is the measures that the schools have taken, the capacity to adapt the utilisation of technology and the isolation rooms that they have here."

The Taoiseach said Ireland had availed of every possible expertise including that of World Health Organisation official and Irish doctor, Dr Mike Ryan.

"He said you have to keep on top of this.

"There won’t be serial testing in schools - the key is prevention. We want people to reduce their mixing with other people and to keep your contacts low and keep social distance.

"That is exactly what is planned here for re-opening with each teacher having their own individual packs which they will require for teaching.

"I think it is one of the most comprehensive roadmaps on re-opening of schools anywhere in the world.

"The schools have preparations in place for any emergencies – anyone with symptoms, there will be an isolation room, there will be linkages with public health and obviously we are very focused on protecting the child in the school environment.

"We have worked with the public health authorities and their advice has been very strong – we will evolve and adapt as advice comes our way. In a school setting, there are very specific conditions that apply, very specific safety measures that apply in the terms of perspex, the signage, the distancing etc.

"We are going ahead with the school re-opening - we have taken steps yesterday which hopefully will have an impact on the numbers (of cases). It is interesting that in terms of Laois, Offaly and Kildare, there has been significant improvement.

"I don’t want to pre-empt anything but one would like to think that the measures we took yesterday would have a similar impact over the next three weeks on the wider public."

