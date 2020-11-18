Taoiseach hears renewed call to allow schools to close early for Christmas

THERE has been a renewed call for the Government to consider allowing schools to close early for Christmas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said it would "boost morale" among teachers and other school staff while helping to restrict movements and reduce potential exposure to the virus.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) has called for an early Christmas break from schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley yesterday ruled out finishing the term on Friday, December 18, rather than the following Tuesday, unless public health advice changed.

Read More

She told the Oireachtas Education Committee it was “not our intention” to extend the Christmas break and it was “important that schools finish out the term”.

Mr Kelly told the Dáil that if schools broke up on December 18 many schools would at most lose a day and a half of class time and suggested it could be made up later in the year.

He said if the break was brought forward: "It would give a clear seven days before Christmas Day that would restrict movements and reduce potential exposure of hundreds of thousands of people to Covid making it safe for families and loved ones to potentially see one another".

He said teachers and other school staff have made "huge sacrifices and have been under huge pressure" and the early break "would be a boost to morale and support public health measures."

He said Education Minister Norma Foley has made a statement saying she wasn't going to do it but suggested: "she may be rowing back a little bit to consider it."

He told Taoiseach Micheál Martin: "All I’m asking is that it’s considered at a Government level."

Mr Martin thanked school staff for their efforts during the pandemic and also acknowledged it has been a "different experience" for parents and children as well.

He said that schools "within reason... work their own calendars" adding: "the Department has always been loathe to instruct schools... to open or organise its holidays within a specific date."

Mr Martin added: "The minister has given her position" and did not say if the Government would give the matter further consideration.

Read More

Online Editors