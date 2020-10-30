Taoiseach doesn't believe schools will be disrupted despite threat of industrial action

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he doesn't believe there will be disruption in schools despite a threat of industrial action the Asti.

Members of the Asti this week voted to support industrial action including a possible strike and have made a string of demands.

They want Covid-19 testing turnaround times of 24 hours, serial testing for schools and for some teachers in high-risk categories to be able to work from home.

Mr Martin was asked if he thinks there will be disruption to schools as a result.

He said: "I don't believe so at this stage".

He said there has been engagement with unions and it will continue adding: "we all share the same objective".

Mr Martin said: "I think the vast majority of teachers I meet want to continue to teach in schools... they understand the needs of children, the importance of having children in a learning environment.

"It is challenging for teachers and SNAs in the classroom.

"Of that there is no doubt."

He thanked teachers for showing flexibility and adapting and added: "I think we will be able to look back and say, you know, we did right by our children and we did the right thing by our children in terms of enabling them to learn in a good positive supportive environment."

Asked about the Asti's demands Mr Martin said: "The reopening of schools has worked well, there's been tremendous contribution by school leadership by teachers, SNAs, school secretaries...

"The evidence from the public health authorities is that schools are safe places to be in and transmission is low within schools compared to the situation... out in the community. "

He said the Minister for Education Norma Foley is engaging with unions "in relation to progressing issues of concern that they."

Mr Martin added: "Critical to that was a more regular engagement with the public health authorities which has happened and will continue to happen on an ongoing and basis with a view to ironing out any particular issues that they have...

"School teams have been established to have a stronger integration and connection between public health and education in terms of sharing of issues and problems and concerns and resolving them."

The ballot stipulated today as the deadline for addressing these issues.

The union's Standing Committee, which is made up of more than 20 teachers elected by members, will consider the outcome.

In the ballot, members were asked if they were willing to take industrial action "as directed by Standing Committee".

Members rejected proposals for potential industrial action on several other grounds.

These included in a demand for physical distancing of two metres in every classroom; the provision of free high quality masks to all students and teachers; and guaranteed offers of permanent full-time contracts to any teacher returning to the system.

Schools will reopen on Monday after the mid-term break.

In a separate ballot, which was a rerun of a vote that was under way when schools shut suddenly in March, ASTI members voted in favour of industrial action up to and including strike action in pursuit of pay equality.

Online Editors