Talks to get underway to draft student teachers into the classroom to ease staffing crisis

Moves to release student primary teachers for work in classrooms will step up tomorrow at a meeting between Education Minister Norma Foley and third-level colleges.

The pressure is on to ensure that enough subs are available to get primary schools through the four weeks until they close for the Christmas holidays.

It comes against the backdrop of the growing Covid crisis which is causing massive disruption to daily life in primary schools.

In one example, a Dublin primary school told parents today that Public Health had decided to close a class for a couple of days so that PCR testing could be arranged by parents.

There was an outbreak of Covid in the class and parents were told that the teacher would provide work remotely for pupils.

As Covid cases continue to rise, thousands of primary pupils and their teachers are missing school every day.

That is either because they have Covid, are a close contact of a confirmed case or are following advice to stay at home because they have symptoms.

In the 14 days up to Thursday, November 18, 8,870 primary-aged pupils were diagnosed with Covid, up from 4,888 in the fortnight to October 31.

The strain on school communities in managing incidence of the infection is compounded by difficulties finding enough substitutes to cover the current high level of teacher absences.

Earlier this month, Ms Foley announced a range of measures to improve the supply of subs, including asking third level colleges to facilitate students for substitution work.

In a follow-up meeting tomorrow, colleges will advise the minister of what flexibilities they can offer in relation to releasing students, and it may vary between colleges.

Much of focus is on about 2,000 third and fourth year primary teacher students, who are due to finish the term over the next week or so, although they may still have assignments to complete.

There are also students on the two-year post-graduate primary teaching courses, with those in second year at a comparable level with fourth year undergraduates.

Professor Anne Looney, executive dean of education at Dublin City University (DCU), said higher education

institutions were already giving students out on school placement a high degree of flexibility to support schools as needed.

“We recognise that this is a crisis on an unprecedented scale and are prepared to look at what additional flexibilities might be needed to support schools in the short term,” she added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that the Government would work with school managers, teachers and teacher unions to help schools reach the Christmas break despite the challenges posed by the latest wave of the pandemic.



